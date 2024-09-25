Man charged with fleeing scene in Lockport crash Wednesday morning

A motorcycle operator was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that led to the shutdown of the 9th Street bridge in Lockport for a few hours Wednesday morning.

A 43-year-old man operator of the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on 9th Street at Canal Street just after 6 a.m. when a 2001 Dodge Ram van failed to yield and pulled into the path of the motorcycle, said Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff.

“The motorcycle then struck the side of the van,” Huff said.

After the collision, the van fled the scene while Lockport police were en route, according to a news release from the Lockport Police Department. Officers were able to locate and stop the van near State and 18th streets, according to the release.

The Dodge van was driven by a 61-year-old man identified as James E. Lawler of Lockport, according to the release. He was not injured in the crash.

Lawler has been charged with failure to yield at an intersection and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, according the the release.

He is scheduled to appear at the Will County Courthouse on Oct. 14 for arraignment.

The motorcycle operator was discovered laying in the roadway when police arrived at the scene, according to the release. Lockport Township Fire Protection District paramedics arrived at the scene to provide emergency medical aid and transported him to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to the release.

According to Huff, he remains in an intensive care unit to receive treatment for “serious injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Lockport Police Crash Reconstruction Team. At this point it is not believed that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the release.

An alert went out from Lockport police at 6:35 a.m. stating the 9th Street bridge would be closed for “an extended period of time.” and police urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes during the morning commute.

The bridge was reopened before 10:30 a.m.