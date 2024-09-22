September 22, 2024
Will County property transfers: Feb. 21 to Aug. 27, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Bolingbrook

Christopher J. Traczek to Erik Xavier Palmerin and Maria Elena Rios, Residence at 359 Galahad Road, Bolingbrook, $320,000, Aug. 9.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Bhuvanesh Chittoor Lakshmidhar and Saraswathy Giridhar, Residence at 1892 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $862,994, Aug. 13.

Ryan D. Yu to Shaktisinh D. Raol and Rajba Raol, Residence at 1502 Shagbark Drive, Bolingbrook, $315,000, July 30.

Mindaugas Dainauskas to Cheldine Ntsoumou, Residence at 19D Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $243,000, June 26.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Abhishek Pandey and Shilpa Misra, Residence at 1868 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $889,405, July 25.

Syed S. Ali to Dean M. and Anne C. Antony, Residence at 1245 Bush Blvd., Bolingbrook, $200,000, July 8.

Will County Sheriff to Cristian Uriel Reyes, Residence at 228 Riverside Drive, Bolingbrook, $205,000, July 30.

Brett M. Courtney to Anthony Kumah and Valerie Boahemaa Asare, Residence at 1611 Manhattan St., Bolingbrook, $526,200, Aug. 15.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Khurshed Tahirov and Sharifa Rahmonova, Residence at 2235 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $446,990, Aug. 21.

Akhor Muralimov to Nileshkumar and and Shitalben Patel, Residence at 345 Inner Circle Drive, Bolingbrook, $349,900, July 9.

Michele Trust to Jaime Teodoro Calle Criollo, Residence at 357 Meadowlark Drive, Bolingbrook, $360,000, July 19.

Kevin M. Debelak to Syed Khaleel Ahmed and Sana Afreen, Residence at 1069 Churchill Drive, Bolingbrook, $365,000, Aug. 16.

Josefina Mora to Trista Dacunha and Lance Behrens, Residence at 128 Vernon Drive, Bolingbrook, $374,900, Aug. 7.

Michael Jozwiak to Araceli Artega, Residence at 104 Lawton Lane, Bolingbrook, $245,000, Aug. 21.

Robert M. Funke to Telat Abeshi and Anila Molla, Residence at 198 Jeffrey Lane, Bolingbrook, $263,000, Feb. 21.

Timothy A. Ahrens to Alvaro Ascencio, Residence at 143 Somerset Lane, Bolingbrook, $245,000, Aug. 7.

Luis A. Fallad to Dongyi Shen, Residence at 410 Hallmark Lane, Bolingbrook, $185,000, Aug. 6.

Braidwood

Lsf9 Master Participation Trust to John M. Duering Sr., Residence at 107 Harbor Landing, Braidwood, $257,000, July 15.

Channahon

Core Homes LLC to Fargo K. and Monica C. Thornton, Residence at 25700 W. Stonechase Court, Channahon, $452,475, Aug. 9.

Ryan Leonard Muntwyler to Ricardo Bello, Residence at 26251 W. Erin Isle, Channahon, $485,000, July 19.

Leonard C. Meeks to Melodee Lynne Sculfield and John D. Sculfield II, Residence at 26141 S. Bayberry Drive, Channahon, $390,000, Aug. 9.

Brandon McDaniel to Timothy and Nicole Martinez, Residence at 24457 S. Tree Ridge Court, Channahon, $360,000, Aug. 14.

Norbert C. Pempe to Christopher John and Elizabeth Anne Venice, Residence at 26010 W. Sylvan Meadow Drive, Channahon, $440,000, Aug. 16.

Crest Hill

Phyllis Roman to Samuel and Jessica Kelly, Residence at 2305 Root St., Crest Hill, $270,000, July 11.

John Dansbie to Jennifer L. Leske, Residence at 16607 Grandwood Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $335,000, June 13.

Timothy J. Smith to Lynda Shafer, Residence at 16335 Crescent Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $229,900, June 27.

Wendy Depass Austin to John A. and Linda J. Pretto, Residence at 21318 Prestwick Drive, Crest Hill, $290,000, June 13.

Smrekar Trust to John P. Collins, Residence at 327 Chaney Ave., Crest Hill, $155,000, Aug. 14.

Leon Beverly to Mary Beth Sarvey and Brian Sarvey, Residence at 1712 Root St., Crest Hill, $200,000, July 25.

Albertas Maciukas to Bhumi and Gaurav Patel, Residence at 20521 McGilvray Drive, Crest Hill, $297,000, July 30.

Raymond E. Hicks to Francisco Martinez Arista and Sonia Guzman Hernandez, Residence at 1719 Oakland Ave., Crest Hill, $224,000, Aug. 12.

Nick Dukovac to Michael B. Chobin Jr., Residence at 1612 N Prairie Ave., Crest Hill, $75,000, July 23.

David L. Acosta to Kevin and Ashley Cooke, Residence at 1919 Cowing Lane, Crest Hill, $206,000, Aug. 16.

Frankfort

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Committee to William Middleton, Residence at 256 Center Road, Frankfort, $440,000, Aug. 13.

Angelo Buscemi to Brent and Erica Kulikowski, Residence at 11054 Venezia Drive, Frankfort, $915,000, June 19.

Cafaro Trust to Omotayo and Chibuzo Lasisi, Residence at 21292 Plank Trail Drive, Frankfort, $625,000, July 30.

Dominick A. Cutaia to Fadi and Yaser Hasan, Residence at 20225 S. Mary Therese Lane, Frankfort, $550,000, July 11.

Kathleen Lettiere to Denise B. Evans, Residence at 20507 S. Cobble Stone Court, Frankfort, $400,000, Aug. 16.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Committee to David Kaminski Sr. and Charlene Kaminski, Residence at 10530 Charmaine Drive, Frankfort, $2.4 million, Aug. 8.

John P. Geso to Zaid J. Al Doh, Residence at 21427 Ginger Lane, Frankfort, $580,000, July 3.

Homer Glen

Sulejmani Trust to Rami Kanaan, Residence at 14433 Mallard Drive, Homer Glen, $449,000, July 8.

Lane Trust to Anna Stelmach, Residence at 12329 Surrey Lane, Homer Glen, $565,000, July 23.

Novotny Trust to Monika and Andy Dusza, Residence at 14356 W. Bruce Road, Homer Glen, $431,500, Aug. 2.

Marth Enterprises Inc. to James and Patricia Sheehy, Residence at 13232 W. Old Oak Trail, Homer Glen, $599,900, Aug. 13.

John Neville to Rasa Ziupsnys and Dana Hawkins, Residence at 14544 Palomino Court, Homer Glen, $415,000, Aug. 14.

Tadeusz Obrochta to Amjad and Amal Husein, Residence at 12421 Huntleigh Road, Homer Glen, $570,000, Aug. 21.

Anthony M. Romeo to Alma Delia Morgan, Residence at 14937 S. Cog Hill Lane, Homer Glen, $585,000, Aug. 8.

Thurau Trust to Danuta Szaflarski and Michal Stanislaw Szaflarski, Residence at 14940 Wilco Drive, Homer Glen, $310,000, Aug. 7.

Kenes Trust to Mario Consenza, Residence at 16002 S. Messenger Circle, Homer Glen, $319,000, Aug. 26.

Joliet

Daniel T. Hornig to Maria E. Lopez, Residence at 2422 Cosmic Drive, Joliet, $285,000, Aug. 8.

LSL Investments LLC to Jenna Kmitch Brown, Residence at 2453 Erskine Road, Joliet, $325,000, Aug. 16.

Jake Sheridan to Miguel and Theresa Aguilar, Residence at 2414 Nuclear Drive, Joliet, $295,000, Aug. 15.

Steel City Properties LLC Hosm to Liam M. Kennedy and Sara Montes, Residence at 1515 Hosmer St., Joliet, $231,500, July 24.

Sergio Perez to Jose Cristian Luna, Residence at 2208 Mulberry Road, Joliet, $270,000, Aug. 6.

Jason Wojtkowski to Maria G. Martinez, Residence at 2280 Graystone Drive, Joliet, $261,000, July 29.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Nathaniel Jordan and Nina Martina Ortega, Residence at 159 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, $276,000, July 11.

Henry L. Bucholz to Ryan Fitzgibbons, Residence at 1455 Midland Court, Joliet, $180,000, Aug. 11.

Eliot Krueger to Emelice Romo and Irving A. Castillo Garcia, Residence at 1305 N. Prairie Ave., Joliet, $250,000, June 14.

Alice K. Harrell to Freddie Clark, Residence at 2205 Marmion Ave., Joliet, $190,000, July 23.

Gabriel Arreola to Jonathan Edmonson, Residence at 4052 Hennepin Drive, Joliet, $274,000, July 19.

Gregory Shields to Angelo Ivan Valdivia, Residence at 1408 Fourth Ave., Joliet, $200,000, Aug. 16.

Core Homes LLC to Lorrayya L. Williams, Residence at 1101 Weston Way, Joliet, $463,996, Aug. 9.

Keith N. Allen to Gayle Quinlan, Residence at 2509 Gael Ave., Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 19.

Arthur L. Petersen to Javier Arias Diaz and Ana Gabriela Arias, Residence at 3262 D. Hutchison Ave., Joliet, $295,000, Aug. 13.

Michael W. Forneris to Jesus Oscar Alcantar Sanchez and Dana Vanesa Moreno Martinez, Residence at 1101 Plaza Drive, Joliet, $241,500, July 8.

Tina M. Daufenback to Spaska Asenova, Residence at 109 S. Center St., Joliet, $265,000, Aug. 10.

Cartus Financial Corp to Julia Garcia and Gabriel Maldonado, Residence at 1106 Oregon St., Joliet, $315,000, June 24.

Nicholas G. Caire to Kiersten A. Girten, Residence at 402 Cowles Ave., Joliet, $298,000, Aug. 2.

Rene I. Reyna to Darlan Alves Dos Reis, Residence at 1105 Mountain View Drive, Joliet, $370,000, Aug. 1.

Jose M. Guzman Jr. to Edward D. Bonner, Residence at 1024 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, $315,000, July 29.

Michael Huffar to Carlos Carranza Espinoza, Residence at 1016 Pearson Drive, Joliet, $270,000, Aug. 7.

Fernando Plascencia to Alberto Rodriguez Magana, Residence at 407 N. Briggs St., Joliet, $215,000, July 30.

Center Street Joliet LLC to Robert Real Garcia, Residence at 101 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet, $350,000, Aug. 14.

Anthony F. Weber to Carlos Cuevas, Residence at 410 Cherry St., Joliet, $150,000, June 24.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Vianey Mendiola Cuevas, Residence at 411 Sherman St., Joliet, $130,000, July 3.

Armando N. Gonzalez to Andre S. Martinez and Madeleine M. Jadron, Residence at 1005 Edgerton Drive, Joliet, $300,500, Aug. 12.

Cheryl J. Brewer to Daniel J. Wheatley and Dawn Wheatley, Residence at 3520 Lake Side Circle, Joliet, $274,000, Aug. 1.

Joseph Beno to Eliot Krueger, Residence at 1305 N. Prairie Ave., Joliet, $80,000, June 3.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Saul Reyes and Yessenia Carlos Marcias, Residence at 415 S. Hebbard St., Joliet, $150,000, July 16.

Robert Reyes to Ramiro Galvez and Ana Laura Galvez, Residence at 1320 Cumberland Drive, Joliet, $320,000, Aug. 5.

Holman Trust to Scott Wuest, Residence at 1317 Steven Smith Drive, Joliet, $231,000, Aug. 5.

Charles McNett to Amina Hrnjic, Residence at 3232 D. Hutchison Ave., Joliet, $250,000, July 29.

Darrell Syfert to Rodney W. Beliles and Lisa Beliles, Residence at 1317 Gilray Drive, Joliet, $350,000, Aug. 13.

Gustavo Cerrillo to Juan Miguel De Anda Rizo, Residence at 1117 Vine St., Joliet, $240,000, Aug. 26.

Richard Tough to Samantha Buck, Residence at 2644 Par Four Lane, Joliet, $218,900, Aug. 8.

Roots Trust to Janet Coppock, Residence at 1200 Campbell St., Joliet, $245,000, Aug. 15.

Enrique Lopez to Alma Griselda Orozco Caldera and Karen Camargo, Residence at 1221 Wilcox St., Joliet, $54,000, Aug. 16.

Lynnfrank Properties LLC Manor to Veronica Coracheo Patino, Residence at 1 Manor Court, Joliet, $225,000, Aug. 9.

Dionte Vargas to Julio Cesar Pineda Delis Santos, Residence at 2610 Caddy Lane, Joliet, $289,000, July 30.

Mark S. Littlejohn to Nicholas D. Umek, Residence at 2605 Crescenzo Drive, Joliet, $183,000, July 18.

Lemont

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Dana Ann Cocanig, Residence at 124326 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $596,500, July 30.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Thomas Patrick O’Malley, Residence at 12432 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $689,500, July 30.

Lockport

Jeffery Wilkie to Jennifer Wise, Residence at 1603 Peachtree Lane, Lockport, $323,000, July 24.

William Garner to Donata Zimkus, Residence at 16854 S. Mallard Lane, Lockport, $315,000, Aug. 8.

Villas of Clover Ridge LLC to Jennifer Levan, Residence at 1330 Lacoma Court, Lockport, $520,000, Aug. 21.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Chunhao and Zhaopeng Hu, Residence at 16518 S. Silo Bend Drive, Lockport, $498,370, Aug. 22.

Cronholm Trust to Petrit Fejzuloski and Jade Martinez, Residence at 211 Parkview Lane, Lockport, $490,000, Aug. 5.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Sarah E. and Scott T. Ferrebee, Residence at 16520 S. Farmington Lane, Lockport, $668,450, Aug. 23.

Cronin Trust to Kyle D. Hansen and Samantha Natalie Osinski Hansen, Residence at 16615 W. 140th St., Lockport, $445,000, July 29.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to William M. and Susan M. Turner, Residence at 17520 W. Windemere Circle, Lockport, $494,616, May 21.

Manhattan

Edwin S. Festerling to Dion Jennings and Heather Brooke Jennings, Residence at 16331 Celtic Circle, Manhattan, $360,000, Aug. 8.

Jesus Luna to Damian and Christina Kozuch, Residence at 16201 Carlow Circle, Manhattan, $479,900, Aug. 12.

Michelle Marie Norton to Ronald Galas, Residence at 15491 Kennedy Court, Manhattan, $315,000, Aug. 6.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Omega K. Akabutu and Benette Y. Akpor, Residence at 15100 W. Winchester Lane, Manhattan, $435,990, Aug. 22.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Joseph D. and Melissa M. Nowak, Residence at 15041 W. Yorkshire St., Manhattan, $448,990, Aug. 16.

Libor Forgac to Adam and Ashley Stickels, Residence at 23854 S. Highland Drive, Manhattan, $528,100, July 15.

Daniel M. Iozzo to William Schwenn and Samantha Brinley, Residence at 24840 S. Glidden Circle, Manhattan, $385,000, July 12.

Frank Vita to Michael Vita, Residence at 24944 Clare Circle, Manhattan, $260,764, Aug. 21.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Katharine and Jason Jeka, Residence at 26001 Cardiff Way, Manhattan, $436,990, Aug. 21.

Linda Cobban to Brandon J. and Amy E. Cadlwell, Residence at 315 Kay St., Manhattan, $188,000, July 24.

Laura A. Lockie to Andy Guzman, Residence at 24740 S. Dart Road, Manhattan, $303,000, Aug. 20.

Minooka

Martin R. McGregor to Shallyn N. Pera Lopez and Jerrod M. Lopez, Residence at 409 Riverview Court, Minooka, $496,000, July 2.

Mokena

Michael D. Deloian to Nathan and Kimberly L. Miller, Residence at 18340 S. Christine Court, Mokena, $1.1 million, July 12.

Foundation for Human Development to Luis H. and Martha V. Miranda, Residence at 18611 Blodgett Road, Mokena, $320,000, Aug. 22.

Thomas E. Jecha to John B. Jecha, Residence at 18954 S. Leila Drive, Mokena, $330,000, June 20.

Grover David Tier to Steven Martino and Elizabeth Kraus, Residence at 19430 Leetrim Court, Mokena, $450,000, July 23.

Lauren R. Garrison to Nathan E. Crussel and Jessica Hazel Crussel, Residence at 19538 115th Ave. D, Mokena, $201,000, July 26.

Omastiak Family Trust to Miranda Harrison, Residence at 19551 Cambridge Drive, Mokena, $285,000, Aug. 19.

Joseph Nowak to Thomas R. Kohs, Residence at 19635 Cambridge Drive, Mokena, $321,100, Aug. 7.

New Lenox

Ryan Sterling to Andrew and Sara E. Peters, Residence at 217 W. Third Ave., New Lenox, $263,000, Aug. 23.

Jeffery Mihaichuk to Jason Siwinski, Residence at 2472 Bluestone Bay Drive, New Lenox, $600,000, June 28.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Brennen T. and Rachel Viramontes, Residence at 2311 Delaney Road, New Lenox, $305,000, Aug. 12.

Kelsey Simon to Alex Bird, Residence at 229 E. Woodlawn Road, New Lenox, $230,000, Aug. 20.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Gowtham Thangavelu and Akila Sankarakumar, Residence at 2252 Desert Canyon Drive, New Lenox, $460,000, Aug. 23.

Gregory M. Stiglic to Richard R. and Sarah M. Zuniga, Residence at 2659 Tanaga Basin, New Lenox, $595,000, Aug. 16.

Travis K. Yohler to Thomas and Bridgette Keating, Residence at 140 Towne Ave., New Lenox, $500,000, July 23.

Dejan Barjaktarevic to Julian Gomez, Residence at 2665 Daniel Lewis Drive, New Lenox, $400,000, Aug. 27.

Michael Giancarlo to Dana Gonzales and Gregory Pezan, Residence at 1985 Stapleton Road, New Lenox, $515,000, Aug. 16.

Prairie Ridge North LLC to Kenneth D. and Patricia Schultz Berry, Residence at 15950 Brookside Court, New Lenox, $738,196, Aug. 7.

Brian J. Martin to Tyler P. and Lauren T. Sheehan, Residence at 2765 Genoa Drive, New Lenox, $455,000, Aug. 9.

Brauer Family Trust to Robert J. and Jill Hooten, Residence at 2795 Sunrise Lane, New Lenox, $600,000, July 22.

John Etten to Jose Berrones Jr. and Reanna M. Nordgren, Residence at 3217 Lightning Court, New Lenox, $380,000, Aug. 5.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Rene I. and Linidsey N. Reyna, Residence at 3318 Edgecreek Drive, New Lenox, $483,000, Aug. 8.

Plainfield

Treece Trust to Ronald C. and Victoria L. Morice, Residence at 25001 W. Mary Lane, Plainfield, $465,000, Aug. 15.

Scott Hogan to Cvetan Kostadinov, Residence at 24843 Jordan Lane, Plainfield, $410,000, Aug. 8.

Angela D. Madsen to Seth and Jacquilynn Reith, Residence at 13257 Blackstone Lane, Plainfield, $545,000, July 19.

Anthony J. Reda to Brennan Wernle, Residence at 2508 Falls Court, Plainfield, $410,000, July 26.

Stephen J. Rooney to James and Kari Ayers, Residence at 13621 Taylor Court, Plainfield, $580,000, Aug. 16.

Patrick Seermon to Emmanuel J. and Olga V. Narrajos, Residence at 13750 Bristlecone Drive 303, Plainfield, $192,000, Aug. 14.

John T. Siberz to Christopher Blatti and Alexandra Ahearn, Residence at 13904 Trillium Lane, Plainfield, $525,000, Aug. 21.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ravi Banhu, Residence at 12802 S. Nicholas Drive, Plainfield, $403,257, Aug. 21.

Sue A. Hoosman to Fred Benitz and Raquel Hernandez, Residence at 24533 Rockefeller Court, Plainfield, $660,000, Aug. 6.

Brian Hensley to Ana Eftodii, Residence at 24203 Leski Lane, Plainfield, $317,000, Aug. 8.

Constance J. Kania to James Mittal, Residence at 13820 S. Redbud Drive, Plainfield, $349,000, July 17.

Kelly Jackson to Wesley and Traci Bausch, Residence at 25703 Blakely Court, Plainfield, $710,000, July 23.

Julie Gramer Floyd to Ana Eftodii, Residence at 11814 Heritage Meadows Drive, Plainfield, $313,000, Aug. 12.

Terry W. Bailey to Kameron Davis and Emmy E. Lemezis, Residence at 2702 Ruth Fitzgerald Drive, Plainfield, $355,000, July 23.

Andrei Moldovan to Raed Elkoussa and Sarah Imad El Khatib, Residence at 12326 Kilkenny Drive, Plainfield, $700,000, Aug. 14.

Marc B. Huber to Nelz and Krystal T. Samuel, Residence at 12406 Blue Iris Lane, Plainfield, $610,000, July 12.

Michael Ahart to Mario and America Llamas, Residence at 25821 Ross St., Plainfield, $695,000, July 30.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Luke R. Blauw and Rachel Anne Blauw, Residence at 12925 S. Mason Lane, Plainfield, $666,301, Aug. 22.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Alton A. Nobles and Shaina Irene Nobles, Residence at 25704 W. Rocky Creek Road, Plainfield, $570,000, Aug. 26.

Dolores A. Filas to Oscar Padilla and Maria G. Gomez, Residence at 25304 W. Willow Drive, Plainfield, $360,000, Aug. 19.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Samita Loomba, Residence at 25509 W. Veranium Drive, Plainfield, $452,990, Aug. 20.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Sriharsha Bopparaju and Alekhya Boddu, Residence at 12801 Vicarage Drive, Plainfield, $639,591, Aug. 22.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Udaya Kiran Aradhyula and Kalyani Bhatraju, Residence at 12901 S. Mason Lane, Plainfield, $769,620, Aug. 9.

Kujath Trust to Bailey and Kyana Wilkinson, Residence at 14333 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield, $490,000, July 26.

Thurlow Trust to Michael Rizzotti, Residence at 13011 Stockton Ave., Plainfield, $492,000, July 25.

Zikar H. Faruquee to Luis A. Guadarrama, Residence at 13029 Stockton Ave., Plainfield, $600,000, Aug. 1.

Zepeda Trust to Caroline Victoria Spurlock, Residence at 25709 W. Sunnymere Drive, Plainfield, $625,000, Aug. 14.

Glenn Sharp to Kimberly Riddle, Residence at 16439 Edgewood Drive, Plainfield, $380,000, Aug. 9.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Halima R. Haruna and Bolaji A. Ogundipe, Residence at 2008 Legacy Pointe Blvd., Plainfield, $498,115, Aug. 9.

Gary Cassara to Tajanie S. Richards, Residence at 1708 Cascade Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $300,000, Aug. 19.

Luke R. Blauw to Marisa A. Campbell, Residence at 1703 Fox Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $372,000, Aug. 9.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Ada Irma Rodriguez, Residence at 20931 W. Spruce Lane, Plainfield, $330,000, July 24.

Colin Warner to Michelle M. Bigelow, Residence at 13932 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, $320,000, July 10.

Jose M. Lopez to Alonzo Bustos, Residence at 1650 Quinn Drive, Plainfield, $355,000, July 15.

Claudia M. Rosen to Michael J. Monaco, Residence at 24200 Leski Lane, Plainfield, $385,000, Aug. 21.

Nancy M. Curran to Maribel Rodriguez, Residence at 21722 W. Joplin Court, Plainfield, $270,000, Aug. 21.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to G. Felicia and Kevin Corey McLoughlin, Residence at 16108 S. Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $564,900, Aug. 21.

John M. Perella to Zachary Hughes, Residence at 22838 Harbour Lane, Plainfield, $670,000, Aug. 16.

Adrian Contreras to Eric and Sara Burch, Residence at 15809 Brookshore Drive, Plainfield, $800,000, Aug. 15.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Vinay Mayanna and Amrutha Ramegowda, Residence at 15253 S. Sawgrass Circle, Plainfield, $535,550, Aug. 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Tejas Sevekari and Swapnali Khaladkar, Residence at 23433 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $634,843, Aug. 13.

Hoffman Joint Trust to Sandra E. Luchsinger, Residence at 21211 W. Cypress Lane, Plainfield, $296,000, Aug. 8.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Kasun B. Abeyrathne and Thilini D. Dharmawardhana, Residence at 14736 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $559,990, Aug. 22.

Jeffrey Wisner to Abdurasui Naimov, Residence at 24125 Brown Lane, Plainfield, $500,000, July 30.

Jones Trust to Hakam and May Dakak, Residence at 23711 Greenfield Drive, Plainfield, $505,000, Aug. 19.

Michael J. Gall to Timothy and Ilyana Odell, Residence at 23517 W. Gagne Lane, Plainfield, $370,000, Aug. 14.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ali Altaf and Saman Hasan Altaf, Residence at 23458 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $628,224, Aug. 22.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Catherine A. Rapata and James E. Rapata Jr., Residence at 15155 S. Emerson St., Plainfield, $539,335, Aug. 21.

Robert L. Emler II Trust to Naim Halill and Besarta Zeqiri Halili, Residence at 24138 Hampshire Lane, Plainfield, $573,000, Aug. 10.

Michelle A. Strnad to Timothy and Elizabeth Buss, Residence at 23841 W. Dayfield Drive, Plainfield, $335,000, July 31.

Lisa M. Beliles to Aaron Beliles and Marissa Kmetty, Residence at 2300 Maple Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $375,000, Aug. 6.

Romeoville

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Maria Carranza, Residence at 329 Fairfax Ave., Romeoville, $225,000, July 30.

U.S. Bank Trust NA Trustee to Steve Harris, Residence at 1874 Pebblestone Drive, Romeoville, $384,000, Aug. 19.

Britney O. Jackson to Sandeep and Poonam Panjwani, Residence at 2073 W. Stillwater Court, Romeoville, $520,000, Aug. 19.

Mantas Richteris to Evelyn Vega and Bryan Fuentes, Residence at 369 Zinnia Drive, Romeoville, $420,000, Aug. 15.

Chris Poellot to David Scott and Sheryl Fondon, Residence at 401 Six Pines Drive, Romeoville, $295,000, July 24.

Joseph James Forte to Justin Thomas Finn and Alexandria Marie Goduto, Residence at 1056 Redondo Drive, Romeoville, $383,500, July 31.

Dana J. Gapen to Trinidad and Margarita Munoz, Residence at 402 Kingston Drive, Romeoville, $282,000, July 14.

Jozef Huzior to Jonathan Ong and Rovinia G. Ong, Residence at 408 Tallman Ave., Romeoville, $285,000, July 17.

Schoeder Trust to Adam Ma, Residence at 1874 Grassy Knoll Court, Romeoville, $420,000, Aug. 6.

Evan Strehlau to Valerie A. Ewald, Residence at 137 Azalea Circle, Romeoville, $245,000, July 30.

Kennard Whitfield to Michael Towne and Marcy A. Towne, Residence at 1552 W. Ludington Circle, Romeoville, $290,000, Aug. 8.

Orin Shearon to Cynthia Espinosa and Luis Espinosa Zagal, Residence at 255 Heather Court, Romeoville, $280,000, Aug. 14.

Robert O. Sanchez to Antonio Pedro and Maria Margarete Derkascz, Residence at 151 Whitehill Drive, Romeoville, $319,000, July 31.

Philip B. Levasseur to Yesenia Alamo and Demario Williams, Residence at 1702 Fiddyment Drive, Romeoville, $370,000, Aug. 12.

Amy Sapp to Alberto Alvarez, Residence at 162 Cherrywood Court, Romeoville, $341,000, Aug. 8.

Shorewood

Cecilia A. Hall to Tara M. Rossolillo and Edward J. Young Jr., Residence at 309 Austin Drive, Shorewood, $460,250, Aug. 22.

Paul R. Russ to Natale Garofalo, Residence at 1104 Hummingbird Court, Shorewood, $390,000, Aug. 21.

Danielle M. Larsen to Weston J. Ohagan and Yasmeen M. Alrshaidat, Residence at 305 Austin Drive, Shorewood, $460,000, Aug. 2.

Thomas R. Heniff to Amber L. Nelson, Residence at 213 Oakwood Drive, Shorewood, $205,000, Aug. 15.

Kendall Family Limited Partner to Carolann M. Badurski, Residence at 208 Honors Drive, Shorewood, $210,000, Aug. 1.

James R. Pubentz Jr. to Ryan Matuszewski, Residence at 21048 Coventry Circle, Shorewood, $555,000, Aug. 15.

Kevin Corrigan to Myles and Vanessa Walters, Residence at 25143 W. Glen Oaks Lane, Shorewood, $555,000, July 22.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Carolann M. Badurski, Residence at 208 Honors Drive, Shorewood, $210,000, Aug. 5.

Bennett Trust to Efren Chavira and Guadalupe Chavira, Residence at 407 Cambridge Lane, Shorewood, $430,000, Aug. 9.

Wilmington

Nicholas A. Vancura to Manuel A. Jungbluth, Residence at 215 S. Main St., Wilmington, $230,500, Aug. 8.

Ronald Garner to Amber Dawn Zarantenello, Residence at 403 Trout St., Wilmington, $280,000, July 22.

Samantha R. Sowa to Bradley E. Abderhalden and Madison Scheel, Residence at 406 Laurel Ave., Wilmington, $230,000, July 18.

Meiner Trust to Richard A. Salman and Judy Salman, Residence at 230 Fossil Cove Lane, Wilmington, $265,000, Aug. 20.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Michael and Laurie Elfter, Residence at 414 E. Cross St., Wilmington, $185,000, July 15.

Carolyn A. Watt to Albert Cossyleon and Lauren M. Cossyleon, Residence at 225 Largemouth Lane, Wilmington, $150,000, Aug. 16.

