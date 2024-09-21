Joliet police investigate shooting on city’s west side

Joliet police officers are investigating a Sept. 12 shooting that caused damage to an equipment trailer in the city’s west side but no injuries.

At 5:25 a.m. Sept. 12, officers responded to Mission Boulevard and McDonough Street for a report of a shooting, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived at the area, they saw a Mazda vehicle driving fast from the parking lot of Joliet Park District property on Mission Boulevard, English said. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over, he said.

The Mazda vehicle continued west on McDonough Street at a high speed and officers did not pursue the vehicle further, English said.

Officers found spent shell casings on the ground near the southeast corner of the parking lot for Joliet Park District property on Mission Boulevard, English said.

“Upon further investigation, officers discovered that a closed equipment trailer appeared to have been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported from this incident,” English said.

Officers later found the Mazda vehicle in the 3200 block of Price Court and towed the vehicle, English said.

A short time later, Dominick Martinez, 22, of Joliet, called the Joliet Police Department inquiring why his vehicle had been towed, English said.

Officers returned to Price Court and placed Martinez into custody without incident, he said.

“This incident remains under active investigation,” English said.