Joliet Junior College honors community leaders, alumni at Night of Stars

Clyne Namuo, Joliet Junior College president, speaks at the college's Night of Starts awards event at the Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet on Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

Joliet Junior College recognized outstanding alumni and community members at its Night of Stars event.

The celebration took place Sept. 12 at the Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet. Distinguished individuals and organizations that have demonstrated “exceptional service, leadership and commitment to the community” were honored, according to a news release on the event.

The following awards were presented:

J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Award

This award is the highest honor bestowed upon an individual by Joliet Junior College. In 1975, JJC began awarding this honor to community members to recognize their volunteerism and service to the district. In 2004, the award was renamed the J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Award, honoring past JJC President J.D. Ross for his distinguished public service to the community.

2024 recipients: Joseph Belman and Vincent McGirr

Susan H. Wood Hall of Fame Award

This award recognizes a current or former faculty member, administrator or friend who has served JJC in an exceptional way. It was named after Susan H. Wood, one of the most influential leaders of JJC’s past. Wood worked at the college from 1944 to 1970 and helped form the JJC Alumni Association.

2024 recipient: Maria Anna Rafac

Dr. Judy Mitchell Alumni Achievement Award

This award is the highest honor bestowed upon a JJC alumna/alumnus. It is presented to those who have demonstrated outstanding success in their chosen field and provided humanitarian service to society. In 2023, the award was renamed to honor president emerita Dr. Judy Mitchell.

2024 recipient: Gary Lichtenwalter, 1961 alum

JJC Foundation Distinguished Partners in Excellence Award

This annual award recognizes an exemplary employer, business or industry group that has demonstrated decisive involvement and firm commitment to advancing the mission of both Joliet Junior College and the JJC Foundation.

2024 recipient: Hometown National Bank

For information and biographies on the honorees, visit jjc.edu/jjc-foundation-celebrates-2024-night-stars.