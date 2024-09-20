Scooter’s Coffee coming to Lockport

Scooter's Coffee is looking to open a drive-thru kiosk in Lockport Plaza. (Photo provided by Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce)

Lockport — The Lockport City Council on Wednesday approved the construction of a new coffee kiosk in Lockport Plaza.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit and development plan for a drive-thru Scooter’s Coffee at the plaza along Ninth Street, which already includes a U.S. postal office, Napa Autoparts, Papa Joe’s, Sports Huddle and a dance studio.

The 0.78-acre parcel sits northeast of the intersection of Seventh Street and Ninth Street and is somewhat irregularly shaped because it contains the signage for the development.

According to the city planning documents, the 664-square-foot building will be accessible from Ninth Street and will be a drive-thru-only location with no indoor or outdoor seating or pedestrian pickup window.

The site will include two drive-thru lanes that will wrap around the building to accommodate 16 cars, minimal parking for employees and “emergency use” by customers.

According to the Plan Commission report, petitioner Naishilkumar Patel said that he is building multiple Scooter’s franchises, and that he was interested in Lockport “because it is a growing community.”

“The proposed [drive-thru] facility is a benefit to the surrounding community,” the Planning and Zoning Commission wrote in its report recommending approval of the permits. “Although the building is small, the coffee kiosk is a quality development having appropriate landscaping, circulation and a masonry building exceeding our commercial material standards while improving the general aesthetic of a part of the community where little to no investment has taken place for more than a decade.”