Quilters guild hosting show Saturday and Sunday in New Lenox

The Heritage Quilters Guild - Lockport's "Harvest of Quilts" show will include quilts on display, raffle baskets and silent auction on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

The Heritage Quilters Guild – Lockport will host its 2024 quilt show Saturday and Sunday in New Lenox.

The “Harvest of Quilts” quilt show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Junior High School, 151 Lenox St. in New Lenox. Admission is $6.

In addition to the many quilts attendees may view on display, the quilt show includes raffle baskets, a merchant mall, a silent auction and a member boutique.

Throughout the year, the Heritage Quilters Guild – Lockport hosts speakers and workshops; social quilting events; and creates and then donates quilts to the SOS Children’s Village, nursing homes and veterans, according to the Heritage Quilters Guild website.

For information, visit heritagequiltersguild.com.