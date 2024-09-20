I-55 interchange plans in Plainfield, Romeoville to be discussed at IDOT hearing

This design by V3 Companies shows the potential for an Interstate 55 interchange where it currently crosses under Lockport Street/Airport Road on the Plainfield-Romeoville border. (V3 Companies)

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Wednesday for two proposed interchange projects on Interstate 55.

IDOT plans to reconstruct the existing interchange at I-55 and Route 26 in Plainfield.

The state also plans to build a new interchange at Airport Road/Lockport Street, which is on the border of Plainfield and Romeoville.

The hearing is 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ovation Center, 349 S. Weber Road in Romeoville.

“The purpose of the hearing is to inform the public about the project development process, present the preferred alternative, including the impacts to Four Seasons Park and obtain public input,” according to a news release from IDOT.

This design by V3 Companies shows the potential for a reconstructed north-south Interstate 55/Route 126 interchange near the borders of Plainfield, Bolingbrook and Romeoville. (V3 Companies)

Four Seasons Park is a Plainfield Park District athletic complex with several baseball fields and other playing fields at the northwest corner of Lockport Street and I-55.

The project includes a permanent closure on East Frontage Road at Airport Road. Plans include pedestrian and bicycle accommodations and drainage improvements, according to the release.

The hearing will be an open-house format.

It will include exhibits and an audio-visual presentation that will be shown continuously. Project team members will be available to answer questions. A court reporter will be at the hearing to record statements from the public.

Written comments on the project may be submitted at the hearing or emailed to airportand126study@v3co.com. They also may be mailed to: Illinois Department of Transportation Bureau of Programming; Attn: Anna Kutryn, P.E.; 201 West Center Court Schaumburg, IL 60196-1096.