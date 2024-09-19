Pelkie will serve as Will County clerk through November election

The Will County Board on Thursday approved Charles B. Pelkie Jr.’s appointment as Will County Clerk.

Pelkie had been serving as acting clerk since Lauren O’Hara, formerly named Lauren Staley Ferry, left the position Aug. 15 to become city clerk in Joliet.

The appointment means Pelkie will stay in the position through the November election and until the newly elected county clerk takes office Dec. 2.

“Charles Pelkie is well-qualified to serve as Will County Clerk and his appointment will ensure continuity during an important period of time for that office,” County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release announcing the appointment.

“His years of experience in county government, including six years as the chief deputy clerk, have prepared him to lead the clerk’s office and oversee the November elections,” Bertino-Tarrant said.

Bertino-Tarrant made the appointment, which was unanimously approved by the County Board.

O’Hara’s departure mid-term put the county clerk position on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.

County Board member Annette Parker, R-Crest Hill, faces Democrat Michelle Stiff, president of the Joliet Township High School Board, in the election for county clerk.

Pelkie has been chief of staff and chief deputy clerk in the county clerk’s office since 2018.

Bertino-Tarrant noted that Pelkie oversaw eight county elections as chief deputy as well as supervising the purchase and installation of new election equipment valued at $9 million.

“I have been privileged for six years to serve with the finest team of dedicated public servants as the chief deputy/chief of staff for the Will County Clerk’s Office,” Pelkie said in the release. “It’s a tremendous honor to be appointed by County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and the County Board to serve as the Will County clerk and to lead this team through the 2024 presidential election.”