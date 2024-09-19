Pantry kicks off Hunger Action Season with Harvest Week Food Drive

West Suburban Community Pantry will hold its annual Harvest Week Food Drive Sept. 22-29 to kick off Hunger Action Season. (Photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

West Suburban Community Pantry (WSCP) will hold its annual Harvest Week Food Drive Sept. 22-29 to kick off Hunger Action Season.

In the last year, WSCP has served nearly 7,000 households in DuPage and Will counties and distributed 3.7 million pounds of food. These communities can continue to help provide food that will help families as the colder months arrive.

The following locations will accept donations Sept. 22-29 during their operational hours:

Fountaindale Public Library – 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook

– 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook Bolingbrook Park District, Recreation and Aquatic Complex – 200 Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook

– 200 Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook Bolingbrook Park District, Annerino Community Center – 201 Recreation Drive, Bolingbrook

– 201 Recreation Drive, Bolingbrook Downers Grove Park District, Recreation Center – 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove

– 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove Downers Grove Park District, Lincoln Center – 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove

– 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove Lisle Public Library – 777 Front Street, Lisle

– 777 Front Street, Lisle ARC - Athletic Recreation Center – 8201 Janes Ave., Woodridge

– 8201 Janes Ave., Woodridge Skeleton Key Brewery – 8102 Lemont Road #300, Woodridge

– 8102 Lemont Road #300, Woodridge West Suburban Community Pantry - 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Suite 118, Woodridge

Additional drives will be held at:

First Congregational UCC – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22-23 at 25 E. Benton Ave., Naperville

– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22-23 at 25 E. Benton Ave., Naperville Naperville Sunrise Rotary, Naperville Country Club – 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at 25W570 Chicago Ave., Naperville

Monetary donations allow WSCP to direct dollars to where they are most needed to alleviate hunger in the community. For more information or to donate, visit wscpantry.org.