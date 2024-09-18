Will County educators praise new law designed to speed up teacher certification

Will County educators hope Illinois HB 5057, which is intended to streamline the process of becoming certified to teach in specific content areas, will get graduates into the classroom faster. (Eric Ginnard)

Illinois — Starting in August, the State of Illinois now allows individuals applying for teaching licenses to more readily take content area tests while earning their teaching degrees.

HB 5057 was sponsored by State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, and was signed on Aug. 9. According to a statement from Loughran Cappel’s office the measure was meant as a means to address teacher shortages in the state.

“This change aims to reduce barriers for aspiring teachers, giving them more flexibility in completing their certification requirements.” — Dr. Lisa Caparelli-Ruff, regional superintendent of Will County

“Every year we have taken necessary steps to tackle the teacher shortage, getting more educators in the classroom,” Loughran Cappel said in a statement. “People who want to be teachers need support and encouragement. We can’t risk losing aspiring educators—we need to ensure they can get their licenses without delay.”

The law, which took effect immediately, means that those applying for teaching licenses will be allowed to take content area tests for certification before, during, and after their student teaching period, instead of waiting until they finish that portion of their studies.

The law is meant to streamline the process of becoming certified to teach in specific content areas and get graduates into the classroom faster.

“House Bill 5057 is a strategic move aimed at addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois, including regions like Will County,” said Dr. Lisa Caparelli-Ruff, superintendent of the Will County Regional Office of Education.

“Will County, like many other parts of Illinois, has been impacted by the teacher shortage, which affects not just classroom staffing, but also the overall quality of education. This change aims to reduce barriers for aspiring teachers, giving them more flexibility in completing their certification requirements,” she said.

Dr. Karla Guseman, Joliet Township High School District 204 superintendent, called the legislation a “step in the right direction” towards address the teacher shortage.

“We are hopeful that this will positively impact the educational profession as a whole,” said Guseman. “While we are in the best place with staffing since COVID, we are still experiencing difficulties due to the teacher shortage.”

Guseman noted that in Joliet there are multiple subject areas in which schools are in need of more teachers including epecial education and English language teachers for foreign language students.

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 also confirmed that these subject areas are difficult to find qualified teachers for, along with world language and career and technical education teachers.

District 202 Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Personnel Jen Orlos said the district is “hopeful” the bill will “assist districts in obtaining and retaining more qualified teacher candidates.”

“As a former educator, I understand the hurdles many teachers face to obtain their license,” said Loughran Cappel. “Under this law, students will be given more opportunities to thrive because we are able to get qualified teachers in the classroom more quickly, providing a stable learning environment for all.”