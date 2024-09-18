DCFS comes to Joliet to recruit workers

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will be part of a job fair in Joliet this week. (Photo provided by state of Illinois)

Job recruiters from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will be in Joliet on Saturday.

DCFS recruiters will be at annual Community Day hosted by the National Hook-Up of Black Women Joliet Chapter.

Community Day is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joliet chapter’s offices, located at 1705 Richards St. in Joliet.

“Illinois DCFS is expanding its workforce throughout Illinois,” the agency said in an announcement of its recruitment appearance in Joliet.

“Attendees interested in learning about available positions at Illinois DCFS can speak with job recruiters. Although most positions require a bachelor’s or master’s degree, there are entry-level positions for those who have a high school diploma.”

DCFS IS recruiting child protection specialists, child welfare specialists and day care licensing representatives. The state agency also is seeking office associates and social service aides among other positions.