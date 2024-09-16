Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 16, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Buster is a 2-year-old, 67-pound, mixed breed that was rescued from an animal control in Missouri to avoid euthanasia. He is lovable, playful, smart and sweet. He loves car rides, playing with toys, swimming and hikes. He should be the only dog in a home but has done well with other dogs after a proper introduction. Buster forgets his large size, so a home with older children is recommended. To meet Buster, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Tori is 2-year-old, long-haired female that was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky. Since she can be a bit of a sassy diva, Tori needs an adopter who will respect her wishes and allow her independence. She seeks attention when she wants it. Tori is chatty, confident, very soft and playful. She loves to explore and likes wand toys. To meet Tori, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Queenie is a 4-year-old pit mix. She’s goofy and playful, and loves belly rubs and pets. She needs a home without other animals. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Macaroni is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair. She is shy at first, but lovely and affectionate once she warms up. She loves to play and run around, as well as snuggle with her cat friends. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sweet and playful Abu has shown nothing but love despite being abandoned for more than a month in an empty apartment after his owner moved. This resilient cat has bounced back with spirit. Abu loves attention, wet food and being petted. Abu likes to sunbathe by the window or hang out on the couch, He does well with other cats unless they are very timid or shy, so he’ll seamlessly fit into most homes. To meet Abu, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

