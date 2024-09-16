Glider makes emergency landing in Wilmington

A pilot of a glider plane suffered minor injuries after he was forced to make an emergency landing in Wilmington.

About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to Illinois Route 53 and Wilmington-Peotone Road regarding a glider plane that made an emergency landing, said Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

The glider landed in a field located on the southeast corner of the intersection, Jungles said.

The pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, suffered minor injuries and refused medical assistance, he said.

The pilot reportedly said he “lost thermal lift and was forced to make an emergency landing in the field,” Jungles said.

Representatives with Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, Jungles said.

Deputies remained on scene until the could could be broken down and removed from the field, Jungles said.