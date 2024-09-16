Fire damages vacant home in Joliet

Joliet fire crews responded to a house fire just before midnight Sunday night.

A call came in at 11:49 p.m. and crews arrived four minutes later in the 500 block of Strong Avenue to find a story-and-a-half, wood-framed home with “heavy fire” coming out of all windows, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire within 15 minutes and enter the home to look for people inside but found no one, according to the fire department. The fire department was able to talk to the owner of the property who said the home was vacant.

The fire was fully out by 12:59 a.m., according to the fire department.

There were no injuries reported. The fire is currently under investigation by the Joliet Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit.