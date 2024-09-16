Cook County Clerk’s Office seeks bilingual election judges for Nov. 5 election

The Cook County Clerk’s Office seeks bilingual election judges to work in the upcoming November election. Support democracy and earn some cash by assisting voters in casting ballots in their native language.

The clerk’s office offers ballot access to registered suburban voters in 12 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Ukrainian and Urdu.

Election judges who speak any of these languages can be of assistance to voters in helping them navigate the voting process. The clerk’s office seeks applicants for election judges (paid $250) and polling place technicians (paid $400) to assist voters and ensure that election polling places operate efficiently. Polling place technicians are compensated at a higher rate due to additional responsibilities related to voting equipment operations and setup.

New applicants must complete a training course before Election day. These free courses will be conducted by the clerk’s office at multiple suburban locations. Prospective election judges must be U.S. citizens, registered voters and reside in Cook County. To complete an application, visit cookcountyclerk.com/work or call 312-603-0970.