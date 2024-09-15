Romeoville High School to host marching bands at Spartan Classic

The Romeoville High School Marching Spartans will host the seventh annual Spartan Classic, featuring marching bands from throughout the Chicago suburbs, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Spartan Stadium, 100 N. Independence Blvd. (Image provided by Romeoville High School Band)

The Romeoville High School Marching Spartans will host the seventh annual Spartan Classic, featuring marching bands from throughout the Chicago suburbs, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Spartan Stadium, 100 N. Independence Blvd.

The stadium will open at noon. The show is $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and $40 for a group of two adults and two students or seniors.

Bands will compete in three different classes based on their size. They will be judged using Bands of America scoring, and awards will be given to first-, second- and third-place finishers in each class. Special caption awards will be given for outstanding percussion, color guard, visual effects and music.

Winners of the caption awards will be given items for their school’s music department and marching band, such as a new snare drum, a color guard flag package, tuners, metronomes and a set of batteries.

A grand champion also will be awarded based on the highest overall total regardless of class size.

At 4:40 p.m., the 130-piece Romeoville High School Marching Spartans will perform its show, “Kusama,” in exhibition. The show is based on the work of Yayoi Kusama, the world’s top-selling female artist who is regarded as one of the most important artists to come out of Japan.

For information, visit romeovillehsband.org.