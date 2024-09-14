Irish folk singer Aiofe Scott will perform concert in Joliet

Irish singer-songwriter Aoife Scott (right) will perform along with Dublin guitarist Andrew Meaney (left) on on Sept. 19 at the University of St. Francis in Joliet. Scott and Meaney are seen performing at the Rialto Square Theatre in 2023. Scott and Meaney also appeared at USF in 2023. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

Award-winning Dublin folk singer and songwriter Aiofe Scott is returning to the University of St. Francis in Joliet on Sept. 19.

Scott and her longtime collaborator Andre Meaney will kick off USF’s Music at Moser fall 2024 concert series, according to a news release from Tim Placher, organizer for this show and others in the Music at Moser concert series.

Both Scott and Meany also performed at USF and the Rialto Square Theatre in 2023.

“Performing in the beautiful Sexton Auditorium at St. Francis last year was one of my favorite memories of touring in the USA in 2023,” Scott said in the release. “Walking out and seeing the beautiful space and thinking about how much incredible music has been played on that stage, and how much talent these walls have seen ... it is magical. It’s such an amazing space to perform.”

The show, which starts at 7 p.m. in the University of St. Francis’ Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet, also will feature Joliet-area Irish music players, according to the release.

Scott, a member of the legendary Black Family of Irish musicians, was named Ireland’s 2018 Folk Artist of the Year and 2021 Female Vocalist of the Year, according to the release. Her song “All Along the Wild Atlantic Way” was named the 2017 Song of the Year at the 2017 Irish Folk Music Awards, according to the release.

Placher said in the release that he is helping to reenergize the Music at Moser concert series.

“As a USF alum and someone who grew up only a block away from St. Francis, it’s very gratifying to have the opportunity to help grow the school’s concert program and build a greater connection between the Joliet community and this beautiful campus and facility right in its center,” Placher said.

Upcoming shows in 2024 Music at Moser series

Sept. 28 and Sept. 29: Joliet Symphony Orchestra, “Precision,” featuring Lyon, France-based pianist Haley Morgan Myles and music by Beethoven, Mozart and Schumann.

Nov. 7: “Sing It, Sister!” with award-winning songwriters Genevieve Racette of Montreal; Katie Pederson of Nashville, Tennessee; and Abbie Thomas of Goshen, Indiana.

Nov. 23 and Nov. 24: Joliet Symphony Orchestra, “Picture,” featuring music from Sibelius, Elgar, Ravel, Borodin and Mussorgsky.

Dec. 8: A YuleSF Christmas! Local music artists will perform popular holiday music classics of various genres.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Aoife Scott and Andrew Meaney

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 19

WHERE: University of St. Francis’ Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet

TICKETS: $15 each. USF students with a valid ID are admitted for free. Purchase at stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser or call 815-740-3367.