Eastbound I-80 lane in Joliet closed through weekend

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The right eastbound lane on Interstate 80 near Interstate 55 in Joliet will be closed Saturday for emergency pavement repairs.

The repairs are expected to be finished and the lane reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The right eastbound lane on I-80 at River Road, just west of I-55, in Joliet, will be closed until then.

Motorists traveling in the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 should consider alternative routes to avoid the area, IDOT officials said.

“Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged,” IDOT officials said.

IDOT officials said traffic and road conditions are available at gettingaroundillinois.com.