Check out these fall festivals around Will County

The SMS Marela Dance Group performs during the Slovenian Grape Harvest Festival Sunday,Oct. 2, 2022 at Rivals Park Picnic grounds in Joliet (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

This is the fifth year of this family-friendly event held from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Organized by the Joliet Pride Network.

Bring the whole family for games, Lemont Tractor Club hay rides, a DJ, library storytime, and food for purchase at this free community event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Lemont Township Community Center, 1115 Warner Ave. in Lemont.

Parking for the event will be at Old Quarry with free hay ride transportation to the event grounds.

Grundy County Corn Festival Queen Tessa Brooks and runners-up Mayday Matthews and Macy Shell ride along Liberty Street. (Michael Urbanec)

Celebrate the season at the Downtown Plainfield Fall Artisan Market at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Sanctuary Events, 24216 Lockport St. in Plainfield. Explore the creativity of 35 local crafters and vendors, offering unique, handmade goods and one-of-a-kind items.

Savor warm fall foods and enjoy a drink from a full bar as you stroll through the market on a day of shopping, delicious food and community spirit.

Food, masskruegstemmen contests, domestic and craft beer from local breweries, and live music from 3:30-11:30 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21. Bands playing included Jimmy’s Bavarians, Don’t Matter To Me and Wedding Banned. For more information, visit shorewoodil.gov.

The Slovenian Grape Harvest Festival will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Rivals Park Picnic Grounds (Haunted Trails), 1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet. Festival will feature smokies, beer and wine, strudels and potica, cultural exhibit, live music. $10 per person and $5 for members of the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Children 18 years old and under are free. Visit the Planinsek Grocery & Meat Market Museum across Russell Street from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call the Joliet Area Historical Museum at 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

The Grundy County Corn Festival is celebrating its 75th year in 2024. Celebrate the rich agricultural history of Grundy County from Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 29, with a farm fair, craft shows, a carnival, a parade, live music and tons of food on Liberty Street in downtown Morris.

A full listing of events, vendors and more can be found at cornfestival.org.

Hayrides are a big part of fall festivals in the Joliet area.

Join the Lemont Park District for a fun fall event with food vendors, a beer tent, hay rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, a kid’s zone, a pie-eating contest and more from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Centennial Park, 16028 W. 127th St. in Lemont.

Story time with Miss Foozie at Joliet's first Pride Fest at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre Joliet. (Larry W)

Enjoy a spooky night out in downtown Joliet with entertainment, food and spirits from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Joliet City Center Partnership, 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Local ghost stories, psychics, mini haunted houses, ghost hunters, aura readings, live music and haunted tours of the Rialto are just some of the planned activities. For a full list, visit jolietccp.com/spirits.