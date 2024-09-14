Sign up for summer send-off fishing derby at Bolingbrook’s Hidden Lakes

Enjoy a Summer Send-Off Fishing Derby on Sept. 21, 2024, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its event schedule for the week of Sept. 16. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Summer Send-Off Paddle – 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Say goodbye to summer with a recreational evening paddle. Once off the water, hang by the fire to roast marshmallows and enjoy a beverage (BYOB, beer or wine only). Previous paddling experience is strongly recommended. Cost: $20 per person with watercraft rental, $10 per person without watercraft rental. This event is intended for those aged 21 and older. Register by Sept. 16.

Night Hike – 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove in Channahon: Join a naturalist to discover the wonders of the woods in darkness. Wear comfortable hiking shoes. No flashlights, please. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Sept. 17.

Summer Send-off Fishing Derby – Two-hour sessions will be offered at 7 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Close out summer with a fishing excursion. The forest preserve will provide one free container of nightcrawlers. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest catch, with first-, second- and third-place prizes awarded. The first 25 registrants will receive a free gift. This event costs $5 a person and is intended for all ages. Register by Sept. 21.

Garlic Sale – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Thorn Creek Nature Center booth at the Park Forest Main Street Market, 152 Main St. in Park Forest: Twenty varieties of garlic bulbs, all grown at Thorn Creek’s historic farm, will be sold for eating and for planting this fall. Garlic will be sold for $3 per bulb to benefit the Thorn Creek Nature Center. Planting information will be available.