Joliet wine bar to reopen on Essington

The Cork Wine Bar and Kitchen in Joliet, which temporarily closed in May for renovations, plans to reopen Sept. 17, according to its Facebook page.

Cork Wine Bar, 2302 Essington Road, serves “beautifully crafted cocktails, wine, beer and small plates that go well beyond ‘bar food,’” according to its website.

For more information, call 815-782-4119 or visit corkjoliet.com.

