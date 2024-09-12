Will County holding recycling event for electronics, hazardous household materials

Will County government is offering free recycling for electronics, household hazardous waste, metal, wood, clothing, books, toys, and more on Saturday in New Lenox. The event takes place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. (Photo provided by State. Rep. Stephanie Kifowit's Office)

The event takes place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Appointments are required and can be made at www.willcountygreen.com. The exact location is emailed to attendees after registration. Volunteer shifts are also available, according to a news release from Will County.

The event is open to people living in communities that are fully or partially in Will County. Identification is required. There is a limit of two televisions and 15 gallons of paint per car, according to the county.

The Will County Resource Recovery and Energy (RRE) Division, a division of the Will County Land Use Department, has been working with ShareFest Will County for 17 years to offer the collection event. New Lenox and New Lenox Township have also contributed funds for the household hazardous waste portion of the event.

Other upcoming collection events from the RRE Division include:

· Sept. 28 - Mokena - Electronics and Household Hazardous Waste

· Oct. 5 – Channahon - Electronics and Household Hazardous Waste

· Oct. 26 – Shorewood - Electronics

All events require appointments and are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Addresses will be released after making appointments.