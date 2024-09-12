Lockport volleyball rallies past Romeoville: Wednesday’s The Herald-News sports roundup

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Romeoville 1: At Romeoville, Jenna Kolosta had five blocks and five kills as the Porters came back from a set down to win the nonconference match 16-25, 25-20, 25-9. Natalie Bochantin had 14 assists and Sadie Denk had 22 digs for Lockport (7-2).
Herscher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Gardner, Kayla Scheuber had 12 digs as the Panthers fell short 25-16, 26-24 to Herscher. Maddie Simms had two kills, four digs and five assists.
Wilmington 2, Beecher 0: At Wilmington, senior Reese Van Duyne had seven aces to lead the Wildcats to a 25-21, 25-20 win over Beecher. Rachel Smith added six kills and eight digs.
Caroline Smith had 16 assists for Wilmington (8-2).
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lyons Township 0: At La Grange, Kolby Ross had eight kills to lead the Griffins to a 25-18, 25-12 win over the Lions in a nonconference match. Alaina Pollard had six blocks, and Maggie Simon had 16 assists for East (6-2).
Lincoln-Way West 2, Lemont 1: At Lemont the Warriors rallied to take the final two games and win the nonconference match 20-25, 25-16, 25-15. Erin Quigley had seven blocks to lead the way for West.
Erin Laack had a service ace and seven digs for the Warriors (8-7).
Boys soccer
Beecher 3, Coal City 1: At Beecher, Adrian Dames scored the Coalers’ only goal in the nonconference match. Carter Nicholson had nine saves as Coal City fell to 6-2-1 on the season.
Reed-Custer 9, Bishop McNamara 0: At Kankakee, senior Brady Schultz netted a hat trick as the Comets cruised to their first win of the season in a nonconference match.
Jayden Bustos scored twice and Gio Baldo, Matthew Kuban, Mason Vasil and Damien Andrade also had goals for R-C (1-6)
LaSalle-Peru 4, Morris 0: At Peru, Morris fell in an Interstate 8 contest to the state-ranked Cavaliers. Morris is now 3-4-1, 0-1 in conference play.
Marian Catholic 4, Joliet Catholic 3: At Joliet, the Spartans scored three first half goals and held off the Hilltoppers in an East Suburban Catholic Conference contest.
Joliet Catholic added two goals in the second half as it fell to 1-4-2, 0-1 ESCC.
Boys golf
Big Run Challenge: At Lockport, Lincoln-Way West placed sixth in the invite. Colin Ladd led the Warriors with a 42. Drake Been and Charlie Stream shot 43 and Liam Wills a 45 for West.
Lockport was second in the team race. Lincoln-Way East was fourth and Lincoln-Way Central fifth.
Girls golf
Joliet Central 173, Romeoville 254: At Joliet, Sophia Podmolik earned medalist honors with a 42 for Joliet in its win over the Spartans. Senior Jersy Hauert was second with a 43 and senior Sami Ankeney and Leah Duensing each had a 44 for Joliet.
Anna Klimek had the low round for Romeoville with a 61.
Benet Academy 189, Joliet Catholic 248: At Joliet, the Angels fell to the Red Wings in an ESCC match.