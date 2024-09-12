Joliet home damaged by fire

A home in the 1500 block of Prairie Avenue of Joliet was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening.

Joliet firefighters arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from two sides of the single-story residence, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

The homeowner was outside of the home when firefighters arrived complaining of smoke inhalation and suffering from superficial burns, according to the fire department. The homeowner was taken for further medical evaluation.

When crews entered the home, they found heavy fire in the front bedroom but were able to safely rescue two family dogs, according to the fire department. The dogs were taken to a veterinarian for further evaluation and treatment, according to the fire department.

Crews were at the scene for an hour. The fire remains under investigation, according to the fire department.