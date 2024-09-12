Lockport to host advance screening of HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ season 3 premeire

Trinity Services, Inc., a Will County nonprofit organization, owns the ROXY Theater in downtown Lockport. The theater will host a special invite-only screening of the HBO series “Somebody Somewhere" on Oct. 30, 2024. (Shaw Local News Network)

The city of Lockport, in collaboration with HBO, will be holding a special advance screening for the Peabody Award–winning series “Somebody Somewhere.”

“Somebody Somewhere” stars comedian and singer Bridget Everett, who also is the writer and executive producer on the show. The show has filmed on location in Lockport over its three seasons.

This invitation-only event will take place Oct. 30 at the ROXY Lockport, 1017 S. State St., Lockport, according a news release from the city.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience the show surrounded by fellow fans, the cast and creators – Everett, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Jeff Hiller. The third season returns on HBO at 9:30 p.m. Oct.27.

Win tickets to attend

Tickets to this exclusive event will be made available through a “Somewhere in Lockport” raffle beginning Thursday through Oct. 15, according to the city.

Raffle entries will be drawn at random on Oct. 16 and winners will be notified by 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Winners receive two tickets toe the screening, according to the city.

Raffle tickets are available at participating Lockport restaurants where customers can scan the “Somewhere in Lockport” Raffle QR code displayed at their locations, complete the entry form for a chance to secure your spot at the watch party.

For QR code locations and full contest details visit www.cityoflockport.net/somewhere

Participating Lockport Restaurants: Coom’s Corner, 1225 E. 9th St.; Ember’s Tap House, 933 S. State St.; Papa Joe’s, 944 E. 9th St.; Vegan Café, 928 S. State St.