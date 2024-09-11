Plainfield’s Central Elementary earns recognition for raising student achievement

Central Elementary School is one of three schools in Illinois recognized as a Promising Practices Professional Learning Community by Work Solution Tree for its initial success in raising student achievement. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Central Elementary School in Plainfield is one of three schools in Illinois recognized as a Promising Practices Professional Learning Community by Work Solution Tree for its initial success in raising student achievement.

Professional Learning Communities are schools and districts in which educators recognize that the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The three big ideas of a PLC all upon educators to focus on learning, build a collaborative culture and create a results orientation.

A team of Central teachers, staff and administrators submitted three years of school data, school report cards, survey data and narratives about curriculum, student support and learning goals. The team worked during the past two years to focus their work on how to best help students master materials.