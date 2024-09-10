Will County forest preserve hosting family campout weekend

Enjoy a Family Campout with help from Forest Preserve District of Will County staff on Sept. 28, 2024 at Goodenow Grove Campground (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its event schedule for the week of Sept. 26. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Seed Saving and Sips - 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Learn the basics of flower seed saving. Bring your seeds to share and spend time harvesting and sorting seeds to save for next year. Participants will leave with seeds from each flower variety and storage envelopes. Light snacks will be provided; BYOB for alcoholic beverages—beer and wine only. This event is intended for guests aged 21 and older. Admission is $5 per person.

Breakfast With the Birds - 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Monee Reservoir in Monee: A naturalist will offer bird information and identification as you enjoy a light continental breakfast. This free event is intended for all ages.

Museum Campus Day - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the museum campus. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. This free event is intended for all ages.

Family Campout - 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, to noon on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Goodenow Grove Campground in Crete: Forest Preserve staff will help with setup and be there with entertainment and fun for the whole family. All ages are welcome. Each registered participant will receive dinner on Friday evening and breakfast on Saturday morning. If you need equipment, email ewilcher@fpdwc.org. Admission for the event is $5 per person. Register by Sept. 25.