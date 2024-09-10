Plainfield residents, businesses urged to help with community food drive

C.W. Avery Family YMCA, 15120 Wallin Drive, Plainfield. The YMCA is one of the locations designated for food donation drop-offs in Plainfield through September.

September is National Hunger Action Month and several Plainfield organizations and taxing bodies are helping support the local food pantries.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to join in the effort.

The village of Plainfield, C.W. Avery Family YMCA, Plainfield Area Public Library, Plainfield Fire Protection District, Plainfield Park District, Plainfield School District 202 and Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging everyone to donate to the community food drive which benefits Bags of Hope, a private backpack food program, the Plainfield Area Interfaith Food Pantry and St. John Lutheran Church Food Pantry, according to a news release announcing the campaign.

What to donate

All of the food pantries would appreciate donations of non-perishable items including:

• cereal.

• canned chicken and tuna.

• peanut butter and jelly.

• pasta and pasta sauce.

• flour/sugar; rice.

• canned fruits and vegetables.

• soups and ramen.

• condiments.nd cheese.

• condiments

• snacks (granola bars, fruit snacks, and cheese & crackers).

• boxed potatoes.

Personal hygiene products, baby items, household cleaning products, and paper products are also welcomed.

Where to drop off donations

Donations will be accepted at the following locations through Sept. 30:

• C.W. Avery Family YMCA, 15120 Wallin Drive.

• Plainfield Area Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St.

• Plainfield Fire Protection District, Station 2, 23806 W. 135th St.

• Plainfield School District 202 Administration Center, 15732 Howard St.

• Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce, 24109 W. Lockport St.

• Plainfield Township Community Center, 15014 S. Des Plaines St.

• Prairie Activity & Recreation Center (PARC), 24550 W. Renwick Road.

• Village Hall, 24401 W. Lockport St.

• Wallin Oaks Elementary School, 15410 S. Wallin Drive.

Other ways to help during Hunger Action Month: