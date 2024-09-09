Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 9, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Houston is a 4-year-old male border collie/Australian shepherd mix that was rescued in Texas. He is lovable and sweet. He is well-behaved, crate- and potty-trained, and he likes other dogs. He needs a home with no cats and would do best with older children. To meet Houston, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Queenie is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued after being found as a stray with her littermates. Queenie was a bit timid and reserved initially, but she opens up and shows more of her personality each day. She is quiet, observant and calm. She enjoys pets and attention from visitors, loves treat time, and likes to snooze in her kitty hammock after looking out the window. Give her a little time to adjust to a new home, and she will be a wonderful and loving addition. To meet Queenie, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Diego is a young, sweet Chihuahua mix that came to us as a stray. He loves attention and his walks. Diego needs a home with older children and without other dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Rebel is a domestic shorthair mix that loves attention and is very playful. She does best with other cats that are calm. Rebel has asthma and gets a puff of an inhaler two times per day. She needs a home that will continue her treatment. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.