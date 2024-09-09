Jackson Street bridge in Joliet set to close next week

The Jackson Street bridge in downtown Joliet will be closed Sept. 16 for electrical work and repairs. (Bob Okon)

The next scheduled closure of a downtown Joliet bridge is at Jackson Street.

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to close the bridge for about three weeks starting Monday, Sept. 16, weather permitting, the agency announced.

“The closure is necessary for electrical work and miscellaneous mechanical repairs on the bridge,” IDOT said in a news release.

The Jackson Street bridge will be closed while the Cass Street bridge continues to be reduced to one lane until sometime in mid-2025 and the Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Township remains closed for repairs until mid-2025.

All three bridges provide paths over the Des Plaines River for traffic moving through Joliet.

IDOT had previously announced its plan to close the Jackson Street bridge in September.

The next scheduled bridge closure is Ruby Street, which is slated for repairs and upgrades in a project that would start later this fall and could continue to summer 2025.