Joliet school to host drive-thru back-to-school health fair

A student carries a themed backpack as he heads to class on the first day of school at Woodland Elementary School in Joliet. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Joliet. Laraway School and Vulcan Materials will host a drive-thru, back-to-school health fair on Sept. 14. The event will include free school supplies. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Laraway School and Vulcan Materials will host a drive-thru back-to-school health fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Laraway School, 1715 Rowell Ave. in Joliet.

The event will include free school supplies. Students who attend will receive a free book bag.

The first 100 adults in attendance will receive free Raising Cane’s New Lenox BOGO cards.

The first 100 kids in attendance will receive free Raising Cane’s New Lenox Kid Meal cards.

Sunshine Mexican Café in Joliet will provide a free lunch.

Hope and Divine Purpose Transitional Living Home Inc. in Joliet and Igniting the Fire Prayer Ministry in Joliet also will have free giveaways. Some offers are while supplies last.

For information or to donate, call Cheryl Stokes at 815-727-5196.