Counseling Works celebrates opening of its Shorewood location

Counseling Works is opening the fourth location for its expanding mental health counseling group.

The new office is located at 611 W. Jefferson St., Suite 201, Shorewood. New clients are being accepted, seven days a week, both in-person and via telehealth.

To celebrate the opening of the Shorewood office, Counseling Works held an open house with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to expand our mental health counseling services to the Shorewood community,” Kristen Breese, founder, and CEO of Counseling Works, said in a news release. “Our goal is to make mental health care more accessible and to provide our clients with the tools they need to lead healthier and happier lives. This new office is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

Founded in 2016, Counseling Works offers “high-quality, client-centered mental health support and a wide range of therapeutic services for children, adolescents and adults, couples counseling, family therapy and group sessions,” according to the release.

Licensed counselors and skilled therapists are experienced in addressing a variety of mental health concerns, including personal relationships and demanding lifestyle stressors. They can also help clients seeking a “deeper understanding of personal identity,” according to the release.

Counseling Works also includes registered nutritionists and dieticians who provide nutrition counseling for eating disorder treatments and personalized nutrition plans.

For more information, call 630-281-2496. For more information, visit Counseling Works.com.

