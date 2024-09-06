Unoccupied vehicles shot up in Joliet

Joliet — Joliet Police officers responded to shooting in the early hours of Sept. 5 in the 500 block of Campbell Street.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 2 a.m.. After arriving, officers located two unoccupied vehicles which had been struck by multiple shots.

No injuries were reported in relation to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and police encourage anyone with video footage or information related to the incident to contact the department’s Investigation Division or report it anonymously on the Will County Crime Stoppers website.