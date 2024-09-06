LWE boys soccer wins Windy City Classic for first time: The Herald-News Thursday roundup

Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way East 3, Lemont 1: The Griffins were down by one going into halftime when they scored two goals in three minutes and later added a third to win the Windy City Classic championship match for the first time.
Kamden Williams scored the equalizer just 10 minutes into the second half. Three minutes later, Josh Mensching scored one to give the Griffins a lead. Seven minutes later, Owen Bohren drew a foul in the box for a LWE penalty kick, which was taken and scored by Williams. The Griffins held onto the lead for the victory.
Manteno 4, Reed-Custer 1: At Braidwood, the Panthers picked up an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Moline 7, Minooka 1: At Minooka, Andrew Calderon scored off an assist from Ethan Koranda and Isaac Goddard had three saves in net but the hosts fell in nonconference play.
Girls volleyball
Minooka 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, Kendall Kozak had six kills, two aces, three blocks and nine assists to lead Minooka to a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 25-21, 25-14.
Ella Carlson had two blocks and five kills and Courtney Walter had three blocks, two kills and two aces.
Seneca 2, Midland 0: At Midland, Lainie Olson led the way with 17 assists during a Tri-County Conference win, 25-12, 25-20.
Brooklyn Sheedy had seven kills, Audry McNabb had six kills and Alyssa Zellers had four aces.
Morris 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At Bradley, Morris came from behind and battled to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory, 20-25, 25-9, 25-23.
Boys golf
Lincoln-Way East 147, Sandburg 162: Blake Lord shot a personal best and two under par with a 34 to help the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Nico Mancini shot a 36, Carmine Moccio shot a 37 and Rory Moran and Tyler Rea both shot 40s.
Morris Invite: The hosts finished first with 168, Seneca totaled 170 and Coal City scored 184 during a three-team meet.
Brody Brandt was the top golfer for Morris with a 41. For the Irish, Keegan Murphy shot a 41. For the Coalers, Griffin Winke shot a 43.
Girls golf
U-High Invite: Joliet finished in fifth place overall with a score of 175 and U-High finished on top with 166 in a 15-team meet.
Jersy Hauert took fifth place overall with a score of 80, Sophia Podmolik hit 88, Nina Mayfield shot a 90 and Grayce Featherston shot a 94.
Girls tennis
Plainfield East 7, Joliet 0: At Plainfield, the hosts dominated at singles and doubles to pick up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Plainfield Central 5, Plainfield South 2: The Wildcats came out on top for a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Girls flag football
Joliet West 7, Romeoville 6: At Joliet, the hosts battled and came out on top for a Southwest Prairie Conference win.