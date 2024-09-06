Garage damaged in Plainfield house fire

The garage at a home in the 16400 block of Winding Creek Drive in Plainfield sustained approximately $50,000 in damage from a fire on Friday morning, officials said. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

No residents or firefighters were injured at a Plainfield house fire on Friday morning ― but the garage has approximately $50,000 in damage, officials said.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m., the Western Will County Communication Center received a 911 call that a garage in the 16400 block of South Winding Creek Lane in Plainfield was on fire, according to a news release from the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

The first Plainfield unit arrived within five minutes of the 911 call, the release said, and firefighters saw smoke coming from the home’s attached garage and learned all residents were evacuated from the single-family home.

The fire was contained to the garage, and Plainfield firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with a hose, according to the release. Firefighters then searched and ventilated the house to ensure the fire didn’t spread to other parts of the house, according to the release.

NICOR and Commonwealth Edison were called to the scene to secure the utilities, according to the release.

The Plainfield building department inspected the structure and decided it was habitable, according to the release.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental but is still under investigation, according to the release.

The Lockport Fire Protection District, Joliet Fire Department and Troy Fire Protection District assisted at the scene, according to the release.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department, Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District and Naperville Fire Department provided station coverage, according to the release.