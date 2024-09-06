Bolingbrook burglary leads to firearm recovery

Bolingbrook officers arrested three men and two juveniles and recovered an illegal fireman while responding to a burglary on Thursday morning, police said. The men are Mateo Guzman, 18 of Joliet (left), Jose Sanchez , 28, of Joliet (top) and Francisco Medina, 23, of Bolingbrook (bottom). (Photos provided by the Bolingbrook Police Department)

Shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, Bolingbrook police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Lakewood Farms after receiving a report of burglary to a motor vehicle, according to a news release from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

As Bolingbrook police arrived, they saw two people running away, according to the release. Bolingbrook police quickly took them into custody, according to the release.

While working with residents, officers identified five people who’d committed burglary in that neighborhood, according to the release. Police canvassed the area, which led to recovering burglary proceeds and an illegal firearm along with the five offenders, according to the release.

Bolingbrook police arrested three men and two juveniles, according to the release. The juveniles were released to guardians and will be petitioned into juvenile court, according to the release.

The three men arrested were: Jose Sanchez , 28, of Joliet, Francisco Medina, 23, of Bolingbrook and Mateo Guzman, 18 of Joliet, according to the release.