Will County residents in need can sign up for holiday food basket

The Will County Center for Community Concerns will provide holiday food baskets for 125 income-eligible families with children 16 years of age and younger.
Funding is provided through a Community Service Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.
The holiday baskets are for the December holidays only. Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday. For details, call the Center for Community Concerns at 815-722-0722.
The following is required upon application:
- Proof of residency in Will County (i.e. Utility bill, mortgage statement, valid lease)
- Proof of 30 days of income for all household members from all sources
- Printout of any benefits received from the Department of Human Services
- Photo ID of applicant
- Social Security cards for everyone in the household
- Must have children under the age of 16 and provide proof of their age (birth certificate, school records, or medical card)
Holiday food baskets include a new coat, hat and gloves/mittens for each child in the household, gifts for each child and food for a holiday meal.