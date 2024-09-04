September 04, 2024
Shaw Local
Will County residents in need can sign up for holiday food basket

Applications open Sept. 9

By Shaw Local News Network
Will County Center for Community Concerns as seen in January 2022

Will County Center for Community Concerns as seen in January 2022 (Denise Unland)

The Will County Center for Community Concerns will provide holiday food baskets for 125 income-eligible families with children 16 years of age and younger.

Funding is provided through a Community Service Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

The holiday baskets are for the December holidays only. Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday. For details, call the Center for Community Concerns at 815-722-0722.

The following is required upon application:

  • Proof of residency in Will County (i.e. Utility bill, mortgage statement, valid lease)
  • Proof of 30 days of income for all household members from all sources
  • Printout of any benefits received from the Department of Human Services
  • Photo ID of applicant
  • Social Security cards for everyone in the household
  • Must have children under the age of 16 and provide proof of their age (birth certificate, school records, or medical card)

Holiday food baskets include a new coat, hat and gloves/mittens for each child in the household, gifts for each child and food for a holiday meal.

