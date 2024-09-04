Lincoln-Way East, Lemont soccer reach Windy City Classic title game: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way East 1, Andrew 0: At the Windy City Classic, the Griffins got the win in overtime to advance to Thursday’s championship game. East will play Lemont, which beat Marist 3-0 to pick up coach Rick Prangen’s 400th career victory.
Lincoln-Way West 4, Riverside-Brookfield 0: At the Windy City Classic, the Warriors improved to 3-1 on the season behind a hat trick by Marcel Lepionka. The fourth goal was scored by Reece Eggener, who also had three assists, while Patrick Kueber recorded the shutout in goal.
Lockport 5, Downers Grove North 1: At the Windy City Classic, Lockport advanced to Thursday’s fifth-place game.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Solorio 1: At the Windy City Classic, Connor Pate had a hat trick for the Knights (3-1) as well as an assist.
Plainfield East 1, Minooka 0: Minooka dropped its Southwest Prairie Conference opener despite seven saves in goal by Isaac Goddard.
BOYS GOLF
Joliet Catholic Academy 160, Marist 165: Quinn Swienton was match medalist for the Hilltoppers (2-2) with a 2-under-par round of 33. He was followed by Nick Egizio (41), Mario Gonzalez (42) and Andrew Baltz (44).
Homewood-Flossmoor Quad: At Ravisloe, Lockport edged Lincoln-Way West 159-160. The Porters were led by rounds of 39 by Alex Hareza and Hayden Gusias, while Sean Goacher shot 40, and Kaden Downer shot 41.
Lincoln-Way West got a 39 from Charlie Stream, 40 each by EJ Dwyer and Logan Knedik and 42 by Liam Wills.
Plainfield North 149, Oswego 151: At Naperbrook, Evan Lee shot 1-under 35 to lead the Tigers, while teammate Casey Sanborn shot 36. They were followed by Sam Espinoza (38) and James Mulder (40).
Manteno 189, Coal City 190: At Aspen Ridge, the Coalers were led by a round of 46 by Culan Lindemuth and 48s from Jaxon Duke, Jerry Carlson and Frankie Ponio.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Morris 2, Andrew 1: Morris won its home opener 17-25, 25-20, 25-16 over the Thunderbolts. Alyssa Jepson led Morris with 14 digs, while Tessa Shannon collected eight kills.
Providence Catholic 2, Lincoln-Way West 1: The Celtics improved to 5-0 with the 19-25, 25-17, 25-16 win. Caroline Smith led the Warriors with 14 kills, and Elly Decker added seven.
Benet 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: The Griffins were led by 11 kills each by Alaina Pollard and Kolby Ross, while Tamia Maddox had nine kills and nine digs. Stella Drozd had 23 kills in the 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 defeat to ranked Benet.
Coal City 2, Lisle 0: Sydney Larson had 27 assists, five digs and three aces for the Coalers (4-3, 1-0) in their Illinois Central Eight opener, a 25-18, 26-24 triumph. Emma Rodriguez had 16 kills and two aces. Lily Feisley had 13 digs and three aces.
GIRLS GOLF
Joliet Township 156, Bolingbrook 196: At Boughton Ridge, JT improved to 3-0 with the win. Grayce Featherston led the way with a round of 38, while Nina Mayfield and Sophia Podmolik each shot 39. Jersy Hauert carded a 40.
Bolingbrook was led by Nylani Joyce’s round of 49.
Lincoln-Way West 179, Andrew 188: Lincoln-Way West was led by Peyton White with a round of 43. She was followed by Sydney Pohlmann (44), Reilly Carlson (46) and Alexa Plunk (46).
Yorkville 216, Plainfield Central 223: At Blackberry Oaks, Alexis Listermann led the Wildcats with a round of 54, followed by Yami Gonzalez and Kaylee Adelmann with 56 and Mallory Ukleja with a 57.
Lincoln-Way East 155, Minooka 188: At Green Garden, Maggie Fagan led the Griffins with a round of 36, and Sophia Klapper shot 37. Rounding out the scorecard were Grace Zhang and Bella Versetto with 41 each.
Leona Trevino led Minooka with a 43, followed by Grace Mangun (46), Laney Przbyla (48) and Avery Selk (51).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Kaley Fox Invitational: At Yorkville, Minooka finished second in the seven-team race with 48 points, trailing only Yorkville’s total of 41. Joliet West placed sixth with 163.
Maya Ledesma took first overall for the Indians with a time of 16:58, followed by Natalie Nahs (5th, 17:45, Taya Gummerson (7th, 17:50), Melinda Torres (20th, 18:36) and Leah Kleckauskas (20th, 18:52.).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lockport 139, Lincoln-Way West 48: The Porters came away with the Southwest Valley victory.