Joliet Township organizes local International Peace Day celebration

Joliet — Joliet Township is partnering with the Nonviolent Cities Project – Joliet to host a celebration and peace walk Saturday, Sept. 21, the International Day of Peace.

According to Joliet Township, the event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Joliet Central High School cafeteria, 201 E. Jefferson St.

“The International Day of Peace is more than just a day – it’s a movement,” said Doug Kasper, who serves as chairman for the Nonviolent Cities Project – Joliet. “By participating in this walk and hearing from our community leaders, we are all taking a stand against violence and laying the foundation for a culture of peace in Joliet.”

The event “aims to foster a culture of peace, aligning with the United Nations’ 25th anniversary of the Declaration and Program of Action on a Culture of Peace,” according to a township news release.

The event will include light refreshments and speeches from community leaders including Kasper, Joliet Township Violence Prevention Director Keshia Ellis, Joliet Township Government Supervisor Alicia Morales, Joliet City Council member Cesar Guerrero, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, state Sen. Rachel Ventura, and teacher and author Ernest Crim.

The reception also will feature “resource tables,” which residents can visit to get information about local programs and services and will be followed by a short, outdoor Peace Walk around the school “symbolizing the commitment to promoting peace within the community.”

“Our community is strongest when we come together to foster understanding, compassion and nonviolence,” Morales said in the release. “This event is a chance for all of us to contribute to a safer, more peaceful Joliet.”

The event is free to attend for all community members and aims to increase awareness of issues such as gun violence while encouraging nonviolent practices and education.

For more information, residents can contact Karen Johnson at the Nonviolent Cities Project – Joliet at nvcjoliet@gmail.com or Joliet Township Community Engagement Coordinator Nicole Lurry at nlurry@joliettownship.net.