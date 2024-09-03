Joliet Junior College board has vacancy to fill

Joliet Junior College sign at its Romeoville campus on Jan. 30, 2020. (Shaw Media)

Joliet Junior College is seeking a community member to serve on its Board of Trustees, filling a seat that has recently become vacant.

To be considered for this position, all materials must be submitted or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. The qualified candidate will be appointed to serve until the next regular election in April 2025.

To be eligible for this position, the candidate must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, and a resident of District 525 for at least one year immediately preceding the date of appointment.

To apply candidates must submit a letter of intent including the following:

· Related experience or background

· Why they would like to serve on the board

· Disclosure of any potential conflicts of interest

For questions, contact Cara Anderson at 815-280-2384 or compliance@jjc.edu

To email application: Submit to compliance@jjc.edu by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.

To mail application: Must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2024, and sent to:

Joliet Junior College

Attn: Cara Anderson

1215 Houbolt Rd.

Joliet, IL 60431-8938