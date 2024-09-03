September 03, 2024
Joliet Junior College board has vacancy to fill

By Shaw Local News Network

Joliet Junior College sign at its Romeoville campus on Jan. 30, 2020. (Shaw Media)

Joliet Junior College is seeking a community member to serve on its Board of Trustees, filling a seat that has recently become vacant.

To be considered for this position, all materials must be submitted or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. The qualified candidate will be appointed to serve until the next regular election in April 2025.

To be eligible for this position, the candidate must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, and a resident of District 525 for at least one year immediately preceding the date of appointment.

To apply candidates must submit a letter of intent including the following:

·         Related experience or background

·         Why they would like to serve on the board

·         Disclosure of any potential conflicts of interest

For questions, contact Cara Anderson at 815-280-2384 or compliance@jjc.edu

To email application: Submit to compliance@jjc.edu by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.

To mail application: Must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2024, and sent to:

Joliet Junior College

Attn: Cara Anderson

1215 Houbolt Rd.

Joliet, IL 60431-8938

