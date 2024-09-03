Joliet Junior College board has vacancy to fill

Joliet Junior College is seeking a community member to serve on its Board of Trustees, filling a seat that has recently become vacant.
To be considered for this position, all materials must be submitted or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. The qualified candidate will be appointed to serve until the next regular election in April 2025.
To be eligible for this position, the candidate must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, and a resident of District 525 for at least one year immediately preceding the date of appointment.
To apply candidates must submit a letter of intent including the following:
· Related experience or background
· Why they would like to serve on the board
· Disclosure of any potential conflicts of interest
For questions, contact Cara Anderson at 815-280-2384 or compliance@jjc.edu
To email application: Submit to compliance@jjc.edu by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.
To mail application: Must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2024, and sent to:
Joliet Junior College
Attn: Cara Anderson
1215 Houbolt Rd.
Joliet, IL 60431-8938