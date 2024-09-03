Chicago Bears honor Joliet District 86 teacher with educator award

Staley Da Bear (from left), stands with fifth grade teacher Maida Cornelio-Sauseda, Joliet Public School District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse, Crystal Gonzalez, and A.O. Marshall Elementary School Principal Emilia Herrera. Cornelio-Sauseda was given a Chicago Bears Classroom Legends Award on Aug. 27. (Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — A District 86 fifth grade teacher got a surprise visit from Staley Da Bear and representatives from the Chicago football team, along with a former student.

The visit came Aug. 27, when A.O. Marshall Elementary School teacher Maida Cornelio-Sauseda was named a recipient of the Chicago Bears Classroom Legends Award. According to Joliet Public Schools District 86, the program “honors and recognizes outstanding teachers who emphasize development of their students and betterment of classroom environments throughout the Chicagoland area.”

Cornelio-Sauseda was nominated for the recognition by 18-year-old Marshall Elementary alum Crystal Gonzalez, who was in her fourth grade class in 2015-16.

“Mrs. Sauseda has made such an impact on my life from when she was my teacher,” Gonzalez said in her nomination forms. “Mrs. Sauseda taught me in fourth grade, and to this day I still remember her lessons and wise words. She never once gave up on anyone and has encouraged everyone to keep going.”

Gonzalez graduated from Joliet Central High School in May and recently started attending Joliet Junior College.

“You don’t know what this means,” Cornelio-Sauseda told Gonzalez. “You’re why teachers do what we do.”

As part of the Classroom Legends award, Cornelio-Sauseda received a Chicago Bears swag bag, a personalized Bears football and jersey, and a $1,000 grant for her classroom from the Bears and CDW, an Illinois-based firm that provides technology products and services. She was also invited with a guest to be recognized on the field at the Bears’ opening home game on Sept. 8.

“We are so happy for Mrs. Cornelio-Sauseda,” said District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, who attended the presentation with Gonzalez, Staley, and Marshall Principal Emilia Herrera. “It is so heartwarming to be reminded again that our teachers make a lasting impact on their students’ lives well beyond the classroom that can resonate for years.”

“We are proud to continue our partnership with CDW for our Classroom Legends program into the 2024 season and beyond,” said Matt Simeone, Chicago Bears director of community and alumni relations. “It is important to us to recognize and promote influential and impactful leaders in our community. Through this program, the Chicago Bears and CDW partner to highlight teachers who hold the responsibility of molding our future leaders by acknowledging their dedication and commitment to the education of their students.”

Since the program’s inception three years ago, more than 60 teachers have been selected as Classroom Legends.