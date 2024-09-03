Joliet Cornerstone to host annual art show this week

Several dozen paintings hang from a wall during the second annual Cornerstone Services Art Show at the Joliet Area Historical Museum in Joliet. More than 400 pieces of art were featured in the show. The seventh annual art show will take place Sept. 5 in Cornerstone’s new Wellness Center Conference Room located at 777 Joyce Road in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

A Joliet nonprofit is hosting its seventh annual art show Thursday, and all the artwork was created by people with disabilities.

Cornerstone Services art show will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in Cornerstone’s new Wellness Center Conference Room at 777 Joyce Road in Joliet.

Cornerstone Services CEO Ben Stortz said in a release from the agency that he’s thrilled about hosting the event.

“Each year, hundreds of people from the community gather to celebrate our amazing and talented artists,” Stortz said, “and it really makes a difference in the lives of the people we serve.”

Featured artwork at the show includes diamond art, paintings and photographs. The money that Cornerstone artists earn from selling their art helps them create more art, according to the release.

Attendees can meet the artists and learn more about the artists’ creative process.

The art show is free and includes light refreshments, tours of the art studio and a chance to win door prizes created by Cornerstone artists, according to the release. Registration is not required.

Cornerstone Services was founded in 1969 to serve people with disabilities in Joliet and the greater Will County area, providing support so they can work and live in the community as independently as possible. Cornerstone also has expanded its services to Kankakee County, according to the release.

For information, visit cornerstoneservices.org.