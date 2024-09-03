Fire causes $150,000 in damage to Plainfield home

Plainfield Fire Protection District crews battle a house fire in the 13500 block of South Meadow Lane in Plainfield in the early morning of Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

A fire caused major damage to a Plainfield home in the early morning hours on Monday.

The residence in the 13500 block of South Meadow Lane was deemed uninhabitable with estimated $150,000 in damages, according to the Plainfield Fire Protection District. The family pet died in the fire.

Units from the fire protection district arrived just past 2 a.m. after a 911 call came in at 1:55 a.m. of smoke inside the home, according to the district.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from around the basement door, according to the district.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that was contained to the basement. The family, who was asleep at the time, was alerted of the fire and able to escape due to functioning smoke alarms in their home, according to the district.

While conducting a search of the home a family pet was found and perished in the fire. according to the district.

The fire was investigated by the Plainfield Fire Protection District fire investigators and was determined to be accidental caused by a charging hoverboard.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by the Bolingbrook Fire Department, Lockport Fire Protection District, Naperville Fire Department, and Oswego Fire Protection District. Station coverage was provided by the Aurora Township Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District, Romeoville Fire Department, and the Troy Fire Protection District.

" We encourage all residents to check their smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button to ensure they function appropriately,” the district stated in a news release. Those who reside in the Plainfield Fire Protection District and need smoke alarms for your home, can all the district at 815-436-5335.