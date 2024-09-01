Will County property transfers: May 8 to July 30, 2024

Bolingbrook

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Surak Kumar Kshirsagar and Rajashree Kshirsagar, Residence at 513 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $830,476, July 15.

Zbigniew M. Kwietniewski to Kathryn L. Reninger and Kyle Nerada, Residence at 655 Hillcrest Drive, Bolingbrook, $392,000, July 1.

Nicholas A. Estrada to Erik M. Mertens and Kristyn Mertens, Residence at 618 Kingsbrooke Crossing, Bolingbrook, $390,618, June 6.

Jose J. Soberanis to Jennifer Villa Llanes and Edison Llanes, Residence at 550 Emerson Circle, Bolingbrook, $371,000, July 4.

Kathleen Girardot to Rhonda R. Newton, Residence at 537 Goodwin Drive, Bolingbrook, $335,000, July 12.

Thomas Carstens to Wali Khan and Reem Safadi, Residence at 535 Wildmeadow Drive, Bolingbrook, $530,000, June 26.

Jeffrey Gardner to Barry Lim and Ezra Joy Lim, Residence at 711 Westchester Lane, Bolingbrook, $380,000, June 13.

Christopher A. Kahl to Brayan Covarrubias and Reyal Trinity Jardine, Residence at 670 Timberline Drive, Bolingbrook, $411,000, July 5.

Farmers State Bank & Trust Co. to Donald Edward Pratte, Residence at 1452 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, $300,000, July 23.

Simret Iyassu to Samuel Tsegay and Adhanet Tyassu, Residence at 583 Eric Way, Bolingbrook, $170,000, May 31.

Jacob Muzikoski to Diana Ciumac, Residence at 1470 Envee Drive, Bolingbrook, $295,000, June 26.

Eric Flores to Jose D. Rodriguez Medina and Mercedalia Diaz, Residence at 460 Yorkshire Square, Bolingbrook, $220,000, May 23.

Ramon Salazar to Victor Montesinos and Maria Del Rocio Anzurez Velazquez, Residence at 456 Seneca Lane, Bolingbrook, $245,000, June 20.

Joe Rizzatto to Brandon Coleman, Residence at 455 Hummingbird Lane, Bolingbrook, $375,000, June 4.

LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Kimberly McCree, Residence at 443 Greentree Lane, Bolingbrook, $225,000, June 10.

Tyree Johnson to Matthew Tabert and Jeffrey Spaargaren III, Residence at 40D Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $220,000, July 15.

Kaitlyn Stratton to Kevin Ksor Ha and Tracy Nguyen, Residence at 35D Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $232,500, July 12.

Krzyzanski Trust to Colten and Jamie Richey, Residence at 17G Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $225,000, July 19.

Choate Joint Trust to Anthony Herron and Katherine Druley Herron, Residence at 1826 Snead St., Bolingbrook, $875,000, July 1.

Braidwood

Gill Jr. Trust to Jake and Amanda Sheridan, Residence at 533 Cody Lane, Braidwood, $295,000, July 22.

Tyler Geiss to Isabel Devries, Residence at 570 Wildwood St., Braidwood, $305,005, May 8.

Michael Godar to Peter Garcea and Elizabeth Fox, Residence at 520 N. Washington St., Braidwood, $379,000, July 13.

Channahon

Brandon Perez to Eric and Mikayla Miner, Residence at 24158 Marble Road, Channahon, $315,000, July 25.

Crest Hill

Briddick & Karczewski Trust to Daniel B. Lussier and Rosemary Lussier, Residence at 21135 Sterling Lake Court, Crest Hill, $369,900, May 22.

Frankfort

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Martin Polk and Elizabeth Clevidence, Residence at 23010 Folkestone Way, Frankfort, $819,900, July 2.

Edward H. Buckley to Barbara Lynn Shoemaker, Residence at 7319 Colony Lane 2G, Frankfort, $280,000, June 24.

Erica A. Klix to Ashley Perez, Residence at 7608 W. Saint Francis Road, Frankfort, $265,000, July 3.

Stacey L. Borgens to Huilian Deng and Zihan Lin, Residence at 7631 W. Newcastle Drive, Frankfort, $325,000, July 12.

Cezar Hlavatovich to Janice Joyce, Residence at 607 Tanglewood Lane, Frankfort, $560,000, July 19.

DTR Builders LLC to Chad William and Jessica Ashlee Thompson, Residence at 7531 Mayfield Court, Frankfort, $711,046, July 25.

MTJ Homes LLC to Alexander Kubiak and Lauren M. Salzbrenner, Residence at 20683 Little Traverse Bay Drive, Frankfort, $780,000, July 17.

Homer Glen

Sebonia Trust to John A. Hagen and Maria Hagen, Residence at 14013 S. Trails End Drive, Homer Glen, $490,000, July 24.

Andrzej Dziaba to Efren Monroy Hernandez and Veronica Hernandez Zuniga, Residence at 14050 Cokes Road, Homer Glen, $855,000, July 25.

Joliet

Karin Ann Lowdermilk to Robert Mattas and Brenda Jean Mattas, Residence at 504 Silver Falls St., Joliet, $349,900, July 2.

Stephen M. Gawron to Jordan Hall and Devany Perez Hall, Residence at 4326 River Glen Drive, Joliet, $253,000, June 18.

Ricardo Gonzalez to Kirk Hefford and Tonia Berglund, Residence at 608 Vista Lane, Joliet, $148,600, July 2.

Guadalupe Gomez to Jonathan Tapia, Residence at 141 Arizona Ave., Joliet, $172,000, June 11.

Katrina M. Bobel to Carter P. Sheehan and Danielle Daujatas, Residence at 4437 Timber Ridge Court 111, Joliet, $210,000, June 28.

Marie Pierre Baltz to Richard E. Colbert, Residence at 600 Buell Ave., Joliet, $402,500, July 11.

Rebecca Goad to Alec Melone, Residence at 708 Silver Fox Drive, Joliet, $340,000, June 14.

Lonzo Trust to Richard C. and Sheila L. Webb, Residence at 702 Mason Court, Joliet, $322,000, June 7.

Monica Bibian to Jasmine Tucker, Residence at 508 N. Hebbard St., Joliet, $245,000, June 26.

Cristian Josue Gonzalez to Marco A. Gonzalez, Residence at 412 Oneida St., Joliet, $225,000, July 10.

Shannon B. Czyzon to Omar Gutierrez, Residence at 506 Emery St., Joliet, $250,000, June 10.

Patricia J. Vevegas to Adelina Gutierrez, Residence at 602 Williamson Ave., Joliet, $83,000, July 9.

Florentino Guzman Chavez to Yelitza Sanchez, Residence at 1305 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, $225,000, July 3.

Michael Lee Ward to Jackelyn and Joselin Trujillo, Residence at 1203 Linne St., Joliet, $280,000, July 23.

Crestone Capital Partners LLC to Mia Juarez, Residence at 1205 Agnes Ave., Joliet, $196,500, July 26.

Mary M. Needham to Adrian and Marisol Hernandez, Residence at 7003 Weinberger Circle, Joliet, $410,000, July 3.

Kendall Partners Limited to Jose Sanchez and Emily Vazquez, Residence at 205 Pleasant St., Joliet, $225,000, June 24.

Phillip A. Keating to Virginia J. Clark and Kari Linn Mckay, Residence at 1120 Schriber Ave., Joliet, $227,000, June 11.

Pedro Cisneros Guzman to Abbigail Lurie and Hugo Ramirez Jr., Residence at 1108 Oakland Ave., Joliet, $259,900, July 17.

Proud Investment Group LLC to Khrystyna Orlova, Residence at 322 S. Reed St., Joliet, $233,000, July 17.

Will County Star Properties LLC to Ruby Serrano, Residence at 415 Plainfield Road, Joliet, $245,000, July 15.

Lydia Carini to Jacob Dreiling, Residence at 630 Springwood Drive, Joliet, $233,000, July 10.

Byrne Trust to Ivan A. Badillo Gomez and Carmen Badillo, Residence at 629 Sugar Creek Drive, Joliet, $401,000, June 13.

Steven C. Kambic to Jacob S. Mcleod and Jessica Schilling, Residence at 407 Catherine St., Joliet, $315,000, July 11.

LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Carla Michelle Abernathy, Residence at 626 Central Ave., Joliet, $206,000, June 24.

Terrance W. Parr Jr. to J. Guadalube Aguado and Laura J. Herrera, Residence at 623 Betula Ave., Joliet, $105,000, June 24.

Wendy M. Yario to Ilia Martyneko and Danyelle Vasquez, Residence at 714 Glenwood Ave., Joliet, $270,000, May 23.

Lemont

Martinez Trust to Xavier Martinez Melgoza, Residence at 1009 Hermes Ave., Lemont, $262,500, July 10.

Jeffery Galia to Corey A. Halleck and Brittany L. Unnerstall, Residence at 741 Kruk St., Lemont, $550,000, June 20.

Paul H. Frochle to Eva Sobula and Dorota Zelek, Residence at 722 East St., Lemont, $365,500, July 2.

Irena Kerelis to Irena Kerelis, Residence at 1322 Ashbury Place, Lemont, $525,000, June 24.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Christopher Pavlopoulos, Residence at 527 Keepataw Drive, Lemont, $340,000, July 1.

Thomas M. Woulfe to Marilyn Joyce Carlson, Residence at 12891 Mayfair Drive, Lemont, $689,500, July 11.

Lockport

John C. Johnsen to Fred Patrick J. Bartuch, Residence at 516 E. 18th St., Lockport, $319,000, July 17.

Gregory H. Kulbartz to Paul E. Lebel, Residence at 717 S. Elm St., Lockport, $296,000, July 12.

Troy Kviz to Neil James L. Ramos and Diane May M. Ramos, Residence at 714 Bruce Road, Lockport, $385,000, July 2.

Bret Morgan to Liz Miller, Residence at 1053 Ashley Court S, Lockport, $228,000, July 27.

Guy R. Gell to Timothy M. and Melissa H. Lerner, Residence at 1053 E. Seventh St., Lockport, $263,500, July 25.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Peter C. Batz and Christina L. Pacini, Residence at 16508 S. Farmington Lane, Lockport, $565,635, July 30.

Manhattan

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to John Nkeng Oben Epey and Caroline Manyi Oben Epey, Residence at 15101 W. Cambridge Lane, Manhattan, $473,990, July 26.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee to Joel M. and Brenda S. Van Bruggen, Residence at 12047 W. Heather Glen Lane, Manhattan, $739,900, July 29.

Russell Ragon to Mayerlin G. Caridad Tordecilla and Raul Fernandez Jr., Residence at 23930 S. Bay to Bay Blvd., Manhattan, $540,000, July 1.

Gavin Weir Jr. to Arthur Katzmann Jr. and Dina Tamico, Residence at 13745 W. Lake Shore Court, Manhattan, $639,000, July 25.

Minooka

Denise A. Gore to Christine Papandria, Residence at 325 Vista Court H, Minooka, $225,000, July 24.

Mokena

Eli Rodriguez to Bich Thi Ngoc Tran and Hung Anh Hoang, Residence at 19814 Scarth Lane, Mokena, $425,500, June 28.

Larmon L. Cummings Jr. to Beverly and James Stevens, Residence at 5698 W. Roosevelt St., Mokena, $350,000, June 24.

Laura A. Swinehart to Ngoc T. Dinh and Tammy Dinh, Residence at 10416 Aileen Ave., Mokena, $408,000, July 22.

Antonio P. Gonzalez to Victoria and Michael P. Dizonno, Residence at 12236 W. Thomas Court, Mokena, $355,000, July 30.

Carol J. Sheetz to Victor J. Villegas and Amanda Talty, Residence at 11980 195th St., Mokena, $480,000, June 28.

Mary Ann Hodgers to Patricia A. Segraves, Residence at 19772 Ascot Place, Mokena, $307,500, July 8.

New Lenox

Maslowski Trust to Robert Sitniewski and Ann White, Residence at 760 Bon Terre Road, New Lenox, $360,000, June 17.

Jonathan Ehlebracht to Dane Toepper, Residence at 321 E. Illinois Highway, New Lenox, $370,000, July 11.

Bronson Trust to Brandon and Cassie Snoddy, Residence at 662 Vanderbilt Drive, New Lenox, $430,000, July 12.

Chad P. Doerre to Meghan Preston and Joseph Sanctis, Residence at 2057 Water Chase Drive, New Lenox, $705,000, July 10.

Tracie A. Welch to Catherine Kuczmierczyk, Residence at 722 Sojourn Road, New Lenox, $247,500, July 3.

Joseph Robinson to Alec J. Kowalczyk, Residence at 114 Michael Lane, New Lenox, $335,000, July 22.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Sean A. Maher and Ann Maher, Residence at 720 Somerset Court, New Lenox, $503,728, May 21.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Christopher D. Lofky, Residence at 535 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $544,900, July 15.

Lisa Carroll to Henryk Bernat, Residence at 1065 Southgate Road, New Lenox, $234,900, June 6.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to William P. and Danielle Marie Crowley, Residence at 555 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $550,000, July 16.

Xydis Trust to Barrie D. Buckner Jr. and Inna A. Buckner, Residence at 640 Edgewater Court, New Lenox, $600,000, June 4.

Joel E. Gorecki to Michael E. and Jennifer R. Orlikowski, Residence at 608 Bryan Trail, New Lenox, $725,000, July 18.

Richard Hardman to Igor Penzin and Tatiana Makarova, Residence at 611 N. Cedar Road, New Lenox, $282,500, July 25.

Steven L. Shanesy to Michael V. Melendez, Residence at 620 S. Pine St., New Lenox, $315,000, June 20.

Plainfield

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Jeff and Jennifer Hohlman, Residence at 12866 S. Sydney Circle, Plainfield, $849,033, July 23.

Devin B. Knor to Alberto Covarrubias and Anahi Valdivia, Residence at 13928 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, $285,000, July 26.

Ramon Barba Jr. to Nazar Maksymkiv, Residence at 15946 S. Arbor Drive, Plainfield, $428,000, June 20.

Brendan Heffernan to Delano Northern III and Jessica Northern, Residence at 15334 S. Joliet Road, Plainfield, $285,000, July 18.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Sumaira A. Meah, Residence at 16059 Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $615,000, July 24.

Robert J. Rosetti to Richard Aronson and Rebecca Hodges, Residence at 16349 Fairfield Drive, Plainfield, $455,000, June 17.

Javier Ortiz to Noel A. Castellon Romero and Angelica M. Conto De Castellon, Residence at 1910 Spring Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $373,000, June 27.

Clyde Cassell to Sergio Quintana Martinez and Janet Cruz, Residence at 5757 Emerald Pointe Drive, Plainfield, $305,000, June 25.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Colin and Christene Thompson, Residence at 7004 Manchester Drive, Plainfield, $60,000, July 18.

James W. Smalec to Jordan Middleton and Megan Fugett, Residence at 6915 Twin Falls Drive, Plainfield, $431,000, May 15.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Y Ho Nhu Nguyen, Residence at 6705 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $401,990, July 22.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to David Michael Talley and Bernadette M. Talley, Residence at 6701 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $474,000, July 12.

Miguel Silva to Karina Saldana and Adrian Hernandez, Residence at 6303 Fox Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $377,000, June 20.

Ronald Malnati to Martha Amos and Joseph Paul, Residence at 6215 Brixton Court, Plainfield, $415,000, May 21.

Richard A. Parkman to Jesus Ramirez Soriano, Residence at 6211 Fox Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $393,000, May 14.

John H. Thompson Trust to Arturo Saucedo and Sharon A. Saucedo, Residence at 20904 W. Chinaberry Court, Plainfield, $248,000, July 17.

Robert Stigler Jr. to Shenonda Tisdale, Residence at 5304 Maple Glen Drive, Plainfield, $425,000, May 28.

Anna V. French to Joel I. Pinto, Residence at 5005 Syracuse Court, Plainfield, $260,000, July 18.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Dion Thompson, Residence at 5005 Albany Court, Plainfield, $280,000, July 13.

Michael Rizzotti to Anatolii Baturov and Tetiana Pliasetska, Residence at 34843 Franklin Lane, Plainfield, $318,000, July 25.

Luanne Bickel to Andrew A. and Patrice A. Turner, Residence at 21112 W. Walnut Lane, Plainfield, $295,000, July 25.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Mohammed Mubasheer Jamal, Residence at 25544 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $599,990, July 30.

Backe Trust to Jean Sullivan, Residence at 24107 Pear Tree Circle 107, Plainfield, $250,000, July 17.

Santosh Kumar Babburu to Michael and Tchana Harden, Residence at 24911 Blue Iris Court N, Plainfield, $699,900, July 17.

4310 Bluegrass LLC to Mykhailo and Snizhana Verstiuk, Residence at 4310 Bluegrass Lane, Plainfield, $360,000, July 17.

Rockdale

Robert Jimenez to Yonathan Fernando Hernandez and Fernando Hernandez, Residence at 709 Howard St., Rockdale, $367,000, July 25.

Romeoville

Roberto Martinez to Ulises Torres Pineda and Daisy Uribe Rivera, Residence at 646 Briarwood Ave., Romeoville, $370,000, June 5.

Annetta M. Ward to Nicholas John Rizzotti and Kyleigh Maday, Residence at 709 Rogers Road, Romeoville, $300,000, July 16.

Grzegorz P. Zahora to Vaisakh Kizhakkedathu Madom Sreekumar and Cindhya Theresa, Residence at 69 Kentland Drive, Romeoville, $400,000, July 16.

Cheryl Plesha to Terrence Martin, Residence at 682 Cadillac Circle, Romeoville, $295,000, July 2.

Donald G. Royce to Carmen De La Cruz, Residence at 646 Montrose Drive, Romeoville, $215,000, July 8.

Kevin R. Hardin to Joel Masek, Residence at 524 Laurel Ave., Romeoville, $180,000, July 15.

Homes By MB LLC to Jason Chareun and Leida Sanchez Elizabeth, Residence at 626 Iola Ave., Romeoville, $265,000, May 6.

Michael Kujawa to Jonathan Claudio and Jennifer Chavez, Residence at 401 Kenyon Ave., Romeoville, $280,000, June 17.

William C. Brown to Robert Broucek, Residence at 510 Dalhart Ave., Romeoville, $200,000, May 31.

Kerry J. Allen to Andres Morante and Daniela Morante Davila, Residence at 309 Hemlock Ave., Romeoville, $347,000, July 18.

Leonard A. Ramos to Damian E. Contreras, Residence at 649 Wild Indigo Ave., Romeoville, $380,000, June 28.

Shorewood

Janet Meyer to Darrell and Antoinette Syfert, Residence at 731 River Bluff Drive, Shorewood, $370,000, July 9.

Markley Trust to Brock D. Foellmer and Selena Foellmer, Residence at 709 Turnberry Court, Shorewood, $489,900, July 29.

Mckeen Trust to Stephanie Steinke, Residence at 701 River Bluff Court, Shorewood, $399,000, July 10.

Pamela J. Ostheim to Nikola Palavestric and Aleksandar Kankaras, Residence at 513 David Drive, Shorewood, $356,000, May 28.

Gregory T. Petrusich to Jesse Meza, Residence at 25322 Balmoral Drive, Shorewood, $500,000, July 24.

Felipe Acosta to John and Judith Zagar, Residence at 18858 S. Chestnut Drive, Shorewood, $500,000, July 26.

Donna Bustami to Noah Burlinson and Michele Jurkovic, Residence at 504 S. Brookshore Drive, Shorewood, $474,900, May 21.

Bolos Trust to Tyler J. and Brianna L. Biondo, Residence at 613 Shorewood Drive, Shorewood, $275,000, July 12.

Peter Michael Haljean to Aldo Valle, Residence at 19057 S. Appaloosa Lane, Shorewood, $470,000, July 16.

Wilmington

Christopher L. Wildy to Kenneth L. Jackson, Residence at 240 Fossil Cove Lane, Wilmington, $127,000, July 24.