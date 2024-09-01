Taste of Lockport returns in September with more family-friendly features

The Lockport Township High School 205 Foundation will host the 3rd Annual Taste of Lockport to raise funds for student scholarships, programs, faculty grants and LTHS community events on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School 205 Foundation)

Lockport — The Lockport Township High School 205 Foundation has announced that the third annual Taste of Lockport will be held Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event will be held rain or shine in downtown Lockport on Hamilton Street in front of City Hall from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and will feature favorite menu items from local restaurants and breweries as well as live music.

The family-friendly event is a partnership with the city of Lockport and serves as a fundraiser for LTHS student scholarships, faculty grants, programs and additional community events.

Admission costs

Admission is $10 per adult and free for children and LTHS students. Organizers recommend buying tickets in advance at tasteoflockport.org or in person at Nik & Ivy Brewing Co.

Although food can be bought with cash or credit cards, beverage tickets will be needed from the beer tent for guests 21 and older to buy alcoholic beverages. Those not drinking alcohol also can request a designated driver wristband, which will entitle them to complimentary nonalcoholic beverages.

Entertainment

For the first time, this year’s event will feature a kids zone from 5 to 7 p.m., including games and activities for younger guests.

Musical performances begin at 5:30 p.m., starting with Casino Eve, followed by Friday at Five, which will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Foundation mission

According to the announcement, fundraising is part of the foundation’s mission “to enrich the lives of all students, staff and community members through extraordinary learning experiences and opportunities anchored in equity and inclusion.”

The LTHS 205 Foundation is a nonprofit organization and annually helps provide $95,000 to graduating LTHS seniors. All donations to the LTHS 205 Foundation are tax-deductible.