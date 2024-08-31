Shorewood Kiwanis collects more than $1,000 in toys for children with cancer

Shorewood Kiwanis Club held a toy drive in July to collect new toys and gift cards for children with cancer. Troy Township Community Center at 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood collected over $1,000 in toys that the Kiwanis delivered to the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation in Orland Park. (Photo provided by Troy Township)

The Shorewood Kiwanis Club held a toy drive in July to collect new toys and gift cards for children with cancer.

The Troy Township Community Center at 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood collected more than $1,000 in toys that the Kiwanis Club delivered to the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation in Orland Park. Donations were received from residents, township employees, elected officials, the Troy Fire Protection District, the Shorewood Police Department and more.

For more information on how to help and become involved with the Treasure Chest, visit treasurechest.org. To learn more about the Shorewood Kiwanis Club, visit shorewoodilkiwanis.org.