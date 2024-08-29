Some Homer Glen residents remain under boil order

Residents of Homer Glen should either boil their water for five minutes before consuming it or use bottled water to drink/prepare food/brush teeth while under the boil order that was first issued in Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (AP photo)

Areas of Homer Glen are under a boil order for their water that could last into Saturday, according to a post on the village of Homer Glen Facebook page.

The boil order was issued Tuesday by Illinois American Water, which manages the village’s water service, according to the village.

The neighborhoods affected by the boil order are:

• Twin Lakes

• Country Woods

• Oak Valley

• Deboer Woods

• Crystal Creek

• Indian Rock Trail

• Meadow Crest

• Wedgewood

• Country View.

When a boil order is in effect, residents must boil their water for five minutes before consuming it or use bottled water to drink/prepare food/brush teeth, etc. When the order is lifted, you need to run the tap for five minutes to flush the plumbing, according to the village.