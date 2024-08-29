Repairs start next week on I-55 bridge in Channahon

Traffic near the Interstate 55 bridge over the Des Plaines River is seen in this file photo. (Rob Winner)

Repairs start next week on the Interstate 55 bridge over the Des Plaines River in Channahon.

The project is expected to continue into December, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The work will require lane closures overnight and on weekends, IDOT said.

The schedule is to start work Tuesday weather permitting. Lane closures will occur 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Fridays to 9 a.m. on Saturdays; and 9 p.m. on Saturdays to 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Lanes approaching the bridge will be closed in both directions. But at least one lane in each direction will remain open, IDOT said in a news release announcing the repair schedule.

The $4 million project includes replacing expansion joints and installing a new deck overlay. Completion is expected in December.

Digital message boards will be installed on I-55 approaching the work zone to display real time traffic information, IDOT said. The agency recommends using Illinois 47 and Interstate 80 as alternative routes to bypass backups.