Joliet man accused of stealing tip jar from Home Cut Donuts

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a tip jar from Home Cut Donuts, police said.

At close to 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers saw a man enter Home Cut Donuts, 815 W. Jefferson St., grab the tip jar and run out of the front door of the establishment, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers chased after the man, who ignored their commands to stop, English said.

Officers eventually found him in the 900 block of John Street and identified him as Roosevelt McCullum, 44, of Joliet, English said.

“McCullum was found to be in possession of the stolen tip jar which contained over [$10],” English said.

Officers also found McCullum was in possession in a pipe “used to smoke drugs,” English said.

McCullum was arrested on charges of theft, obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, English said.

He was given a notice to appear in court on Sept. 17 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.