Food mart moving into Joliet’s Chicago Street Plaza

Kamlesh Patel, owner of the Chicago Street Plaza at 410-426 S. Chicago St. in Joliet, poses in front of the shelves stocked for the Osho Food Mart coming into space he has leased at the plaza. (Bob Okon)

Osho Food Mart is coming to South Chicago Street in Joliet.

The 4,400-square-foot grocery will be the second new opening in the Chicago Street Plaza, where the Carnitas Aguascalientes restaurant opened earlier this month.

The retail strip center is located at 410-426 S. Chicago St., which is near the corner of McDonough St.

Plaza owner Kamlesh Patel said the opening of Osho Food Mart is days away, depending on when permits are issued.

Shelves in the store are already stocked. The store also has coolers for cold and frozen foods. Patel said produce will be sold as well.

